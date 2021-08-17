Supply Chain Management Software Industry & Market Trends 2021
Supply Chain Management Software Market is projected to grow up to USD 37.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) Supply chain management software offers a real-time analytical platform, which controls the flow of product and information among the supply chain networks. This software is designed to improve and empower the supply chain operations in an organization by inventory, transportation, managing production, sourcing and managing the product demand. Besides that, it offers better visibility to organizations with a cross-functional access and provides exception-based process management platforms, which allow staff to micro-manage steady-state processes. This software can be customized based on the enterprise requirements. Its subcategories include supply chain planning, transportation management system (TMS), warehouse management system (WMS), manufacturing execution system, and others.
The growth of the global supply chain management software market is majorly propelled by development of industrial-level digital technology, surge in requirement for improved supply chain visibility and rise in trend towards cloud-based supply chain management software. Additionally, the surge in requirement of demand management solutions among enterprises and growth in adoption of supply chain management software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further foster the supply chain management market growth.
The supply chain management software market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The supply chain management software market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
The Supply Chain Management Software Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
Solution
Services
By Solution Type
Transportation Management System
Warehouse Management System
Sourcing & Procurement
Supply Chain Planning
Manufacturing Execution System
By User Type
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Application
Retail & Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Transportation & Logistics
Automotive
Other
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as The Descartes System Softwares Group Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., IBM Corporation, E2open, LLC, Top of Form, KewillSystem Softwares, Descartes System Softwares Group, WiseTech Global, Jaggaer, DassaultSystem Softwarees, Vanguard Software, Amadeus and Coupa Software.
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Whipsmart Market Intelligence blog
Whipsmart Market Intelligence Press Releases
