Global Robotic Welding Market 2021-2027 Trends, Key Players, Opportunities Analysis
Robotic Welding Market is projected to grow up to USD 12.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) Robot welding is the use of automated programmable tools (robots) to fully automate a welding operation by conducting both the weld and the part handling. In high-volume applications, such as the automotive sector, robot welding is often utilized for resistance spot welding and arc welding. Robotic welding is becoming more popular as a way to increase welding efficiency, compensate for a shortage of qualified people, and maintain quality. Robotic welding improves efficiency, speeds up welding, reduces spatter, and lowers costs. Robotic welding has made it easier to substitute traditional hand welding procedures in harsh working situations when a lot of heat and fumes are present. Furthermore, robotic welding allows for more precise control of robot motion and welding parameters, as well as improved error detection and correction.
Robotic welding is a method for automating welding that formerly needed expert manual work. A sophisticated robotic welding system reduces expenses over time by reducing labour costs by eliminating the requirement for manual labour. As a result, a Robotic Welding System prevents human injuries that may occur as a result of an unlucky accident. Robots are adaptable and reprogrammable, depending on the role they must serve in the industrial or supply chain.
The Robotic Welding market study includes regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Robotic Welding market is further categorized into major countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others for each region.
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as FANUC Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), DAIHEN Corporation (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan), Comau S.p.A. (Italy), and Hyundai Robotics (South Korea)
The Robotic Welding Market report has been categorized as below
Based on type:
Arc Welding
Spot Welding
Others
Based on payload
150 kg Payload
Based on end user:
Automotive & Transportation
Metals and Machinery
Electrical and Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
