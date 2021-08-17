Road Marking Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2025
Road Marking Materials Market by Type (Performance-based Markings & Paint-based Markings), Application (Road & Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, and Anti-skid Marking), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) The road marking materials market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The major reasons for the growth of the road marking materials market include increased spending on safer roads, and new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies. These factors are responsible for driving the demand for road marking materials market.
Companies such as The Sherwin-Williams Company, Ennis-Flint, Inc., SWARCO AG, Geveko Markings, and SealMaster, fall under the winners’ category. These are leading players in the road marking materials market, globally. These players have launched various new products, entered into various deals, and adopted several other strategies, to strengthen their presence in the global market.
The Sherwin-Williams Company is the leading player in the global road marking materials market and is estimated to have the highest share in the market. In July 2017, The Sherwin-Williams Company completed the acquisition of The Valspar Corporation (US), This acquisition has made the company one of the largest paints & coatings manufacturers, globally.
Another important player in the global road marking materials market is Ennis-Flint, Inc.
In October 2020, Ennis-Flint, introduced its newest range of high-friction surfacing products designed for all weather conditions, under the product names of MMAXGRIP PRMX 45, and MMAXGRIP PRMX 65. MMAXGRIP is a versatile, thin MMA coating that enhances car resistance to abrasions and sliding on all road types. It is developed to assist road users in important braking areas such as approaching traffic lights, thin or hazardous bends, junctions, bike lanes, pedestrian crossing areas, and roundabouts. The newest product range, MMAXGRIP is designed to improve the slow down rate of any vehicle faced with the sudden need to stop, reduce the likelihood of skidding, and reduce the speed and distance of braking in well-trafficked or quiet road areas. MMAXGRIP is expected to assist in improving vehicle steering response and grip on sharp turns or steep hills where vehicle traction is important.
