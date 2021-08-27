Step and Repeat LA Rolls out the Red Carpet for Live Music at the Bourbon Room
Shoshona Bean performs live at the Bourbon Room as part of For the Record Live’s Summer concert series - Step and Repeat LA provides all of the glam, including a 16’ backdrop for the evening’s red carpet photos.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) HOLLYWOOD, CA - For the Record Live is a company that brings film, music and theatre together in a unique, live experience. The Bourbon Room is an upscale entertainment venue that features a full-service bar and 200-seat theatre. Together, they recently hosted singer Shoshona Bean and her band of talented performers on on stage Thursday, July 29th, as part of the company’s Summer concert series.
The venue was packed and the crowd went wild with enthusiasm as the diva serenaded the audience with covers, improv and duets, and even some original songs she had written herself during the 2020 Pandemic.
LA-based writer, blogger, and photographer, Betsy Martinez raved on her blog, “I don’t like to throw around words like “magical” all the time, but this show truly was something special.”
Step and Repeat LA was entrusted to provide the complete red carpet experience, which featured an 8x16 step and repeat backdrop. Everyone gathered ‘round to have their photos taken, including actor and dancer Frankie Grande, as well as Broadway star Barrett Foa!
The backdrop itself was printed and fabricated by the team at Step and Repeat LA using a matte-finished fabric that would ensure glare-free photos.
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned and operated company that provides everything from in-house printing and design, to complete red carpet and backdrop setup and take-down. Located just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is known for delivering most products in as little as 24-hours.
