Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: Note the Passing: A Novel by Ronald A. Shrock
Debut novel on relationships garners great reviews: “It all has the ring of truth.”
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2021 ) Denver, CO and Portland OR -- Aan Colmar is at a crossroads. Again. His third wife, Sylvie, rescued him from the wildness of his earlier personal life, which he carried into his forties while maintaining a successful career as a graphic designer. Now he’s in his late fifties, and Sylvie is gone—a staggering blow. His commitment to his career, and the company he co-owns with his partner, is wavering.
When a divorced magazine reporter, Carol Buley, interviews him for an article on how men recover from losing a wife, the two become friends; he meets her two adult children, who quickly come to adore him. Alan and Carol’s relationship grows despite some uncertainty. Individually and collectively, Carol’s family provides Alan needed stability and joy. And then…Alan suffers a sudden, unexpected health crisis, triggering uncertainty in the minds of his friends and his estranged family. Who cares the most? Who is most responsible? Who acts? Who decides? In Note the Passing, readers will come to know these people very well.
Early reviews are positive:
• “This is a remarkable book.”
• “…a well-written and original novel.”
• “The book has a unique character that will appeal to older readers and family members.”
• “This is a good story that immediately draws the reader in…”
• “…you have a real gift for dialogue that reveals psychological insight and motivation, even to the surprise of the speaker.”
• “…psychological nuance. This I think is your strongest gift.”
• “…found myself unable to set the book down.”
• “I suspect that your readers will be eagerly awaiting the next book from you!”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/NoteThePassing.
At 224 pages, Note the Passing is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4448-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.99
Genre: FICTION
About the Author: Ronald A. Shrock wrote most of his debut novel, Note the Passing, while living in the New York City area. He currently resides in Portland, Oregon.
