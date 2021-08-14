High Purity Methane Gas Market : Osaka Gas (Japan) and Sumitomo Seika (Japan) are the Key Players
Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US). are the leading high purity methane gas manufacturers, globally.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2021 ) The global high purity methane gas market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is projected to witness decent growth in the near future, owing to the wide application in various end use industries ranging from electrical & electronics to medical industry. Increasing demand from North America will further drive the growth of the global high purity methane gas market.
The global high purity methane gas market size is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to U
The global high purity methane gas market size is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to U
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258569778
Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US). among others are the leading high purity methane gas manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted expansion, partnership & collaboration, joint venture, and merger & acquisition as their key growth strategies between 2017 and 2020 to earn a competitive advantage in the high purity methane gas market.
Osaka Gas is the largest player in the market. In January 2018 Osaka Gas USA, a 100% subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., acquired Michigan Power, a natural gas-fired power plant in Ludington, Michigan, from Wolverine Power Holdings, LLC, owned by Rockland Capital. Michigan Power is an approximately 125 MW gas-fired cogeneration facility that has been in operation since October 1995.
Sumitomo Seika is the second-largest player of the high purity methane gas market, globally. In March 2017, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals and Xergi (Denmark) collaborated to develop and promote a biogas plant engineering business in Japan. Biogas, which consists mainly of methane, is produced by methane fermentation in an anaerobic digestion process involving wet organic biomass materials. It can be utilized in a gas engine cogeneration system for heat and electricity production.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=258569778
COVID-19 Impact on the High Purity Methane Gas Market
The global High purity methane gas market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like as Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.
These players have announced the suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of their employees in the US, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for high purity methane gas is expected to decline in 2020. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production according to demand from tier 1 manufacturers.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.