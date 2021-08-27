Los Angeles County Welcomes Students Back to the Classroom with Fresh New Focus on Health, Safety and Compassion
Los Angeles County Office of Education joins LA Public Health and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in launching new campaign as students, faculty and parents prepare the return of in-person learning.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) On August 12th, Los Angeles County Office of Education, in partnership with LA Public Health and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, launched their newest campaign - All In: Schools LA County Can Count On - at a press conference in Los Angeles.
When in-person learning came to an end, with no return in the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many parents and students were left wondering: What will it be like when we do get to return to the classroom? Since children under the age of 12 are currently not able to be vaccinated, many are also wondering what they can do to keep those underage from being at risk of infection.
“The most important step we each can take to protect our children under 12 is to get ourselves and our teens vaccinated.” - Dr. Barbara Ferrer said at the campaign launch on Thursday.
LA County Superintendent of Schools, Debra Duardo, also announced that the Los Angeles County Office of Education would be partnering with LA Public Health to make more than $300 million available for COVID-19 testing programs. More importantly, school officials want to address the emotional issues behind returning to in-person learning, especially for those students who have experienced great trauma as a result of the 2020 Pandemic.
Dr. John Sherin, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, stated at the conference, “We must be healthy individually, to learn and to teach.”
