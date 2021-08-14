Filter Integrity Test Market worth $79 million - Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the filter integrity test market during the forecast period.
The Growth of the global Filter Integrity Test Market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the globe, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Filter Integrity Test Market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The liquid filter integrity test segment accounted for the largest share of the global filter integrity test market in 2018.
On the basis of filter type, segmented into liquid and air filter integrity tests. The liquid filter integrity test segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The liquid filter integrity test method includes bubble point and diffusive flow tests. This testing method is correlated to a liquid bacteria challenge test, and the correlation verifies the integrity test limits the filters have to pass. Liquid integrity tests can be used on both hydrophobic and hydrophilic membrane filters used to sterilize liquid pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.
Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end users of the filter integrity test market.
Based on end user, segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and other end users (academics and research institutes). The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The presence of stringent government guidelines for purity requirements in pharma and biotech manufacturing is a major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The Asia Pacific filter integrity test market, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Growth in these markets will be fueled by factors such as significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, increasing outsourcing, and growing expertise and academic excellence. Moreover, China, India, and South Korea have emerged as important players in the global pharmaceutical R&D sector.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
The major players in the filter integrity test market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China).
Sartorius is one of the leading players in the filter integrity test market. The company has a wide range of product offerings, which include filter integrity tests, transfer equipment, bottles, and bags. The company mainly focuses on product innovation and has a strong geographic presence in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company is expected to grow at a positive rate in the market due to its superior product offerings.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific opened the new Bioprocess Design Center in Shanghai, China to connect and collaborate with biologic developers to design bioprocessing solutions.
- Merck opened a new manufacturing and distribution center for its life science business in Mumbai, India to increase its gross domestic product storage and meet future bioproduction demand.
