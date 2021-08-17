Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market worth 61.78 Billion USD by 2023
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market by Application (Polyester, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Plasticizers), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2021 ) The Purified Terephthalic Acid(PTA) market is estimated to be USD 48.14 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 61.78 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%from 2018 to 2023.PTA is an organic compound produced commercially through the oxidation of paraxylene. A majority of PTA is consumed in the development of polyester resins, such as polyester films, polyester fiber & yarn, and PET material bottles.
The increase in demand for polyester resins to manufacture polyester fiber & yarn is fueling the growth of the purified terephthalic acidmarket. However, the overcapacity of PTA in China is acting as a restraint to the growth of the purified terephthalic acidmarket.
Reliance Industries Limited (India), Sinopec Corporation (China), British Petroleum (UK), Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Jiaxing Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)are key players operating in the purified terephthalic acid market. These companies are focused onexpanding their product portfoliosto compete with other key market players.
British Petroleum (BP) is one of the major oil & gas companies worldwide. The company operates in all areas of the oil & gas industry that include refining, exploration & production, distribution & marketing, power generation, petrochemicals, and trading. It has its operations in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and Africa. More than 70% of its revenue is generated from Europe and the US.
In July 2015, BP Zhuhai, a joint venture between BP and Zhuhai Port Co., established a new PTA plant in China. This plant will have an annual PTA production capacity of more than 1.25 MT. In November 2014, BP invested USD 200.0 million in its PTA plants located at Cooper River (South Carolina) and Geel (Belgium). This expansion strategy enabled BP to address the increasing demand for PTA from the polyester industry in the US and Belgium.
Reliance Industries Limited, another key player in the purified terephthalic acid market, operates through the following business segments that include refining & marketing, petrochemicals, oil & gas exploration & production, retail, and others. The petrochemicals segment of the company carries out marketing operations and is involved in the production of polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyester fibers, polyester yarn, polybutadiene rubber, purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, ethylene glycol, aromatics, linear alkyl benzene, olefins, acrylonitrile, caustic soda, and polyethylene terephthalate.
In April 2015, Reliance Industries Limited expanded its purified terephthalic acidplant in Dahej, Gujarat. The plant with a capacity of 1,150 KTA is built with INVISTA technology. This expansion strategy enabled the company to increase its PTA capacity by 3.2 MMTPA and the global capacity share by 4%.
