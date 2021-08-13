Antimicrobial Coatings Market Industry New Revenue Pockets
Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium dioxide), Application (Medical & Healthcare, Foods & Beverages, Building & Construction, HVAC system, Protective Clothing, Transportation)
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2021 ) Antimicrobial coatings are used to prevent the spread of touch-transmitted pathogens through inhibiting its growth. Antimicrobial coatings are effective against a wide range of viruses and bacteria spreading chronic and acute diseases. Few viruses, such as Influenza H1N1, SARS, bird flu, common cold, and flu viruses are contagious, and these types of coatings are proven inhibitors of their infections.
Download PDF at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1297
Antimicrobial coatings are being used over the past 30 years in numerous applications, such as hospitals, schools, and professional sports organizations.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has been increasing drastically in the medical & healthcare industry. Antimicrobial coatings have gained significant attention and were applied in the several temporary and existing healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of HAIs.
MarketsandMarkets expects the global antimicrobial coatings market size to grow from USD 3.3billion in 2020 to USD 5.6billionby 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025.The market for antimicrobial coatingsis segmented based ontypeassilver, copper, titanium dioxide, and others. The silver-based segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the overallantimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to its properties,such ashigh efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, durability, and strength, among others.
Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1297
The antimicrobial coatingsmarket is classified,based onapplication asmedical & healthcare, food & beverage, building & construction, HVAC system, protective clothing, transportation, and others.The medical & healthcare segmentis projected to register the fastestgrowth in the overall antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period in terms of value. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand forantimicrobial coating to prevent the spread and safeguard patients and hospital staff from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).
The antimicrobial coatingsmarket is studied forfive regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East &Africa, and South America. The North America region accounted forthe largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1297
Antimicrobial coatings are being used over the past 30 years in numerous applications, such as hospitals, schools, and professional sports organizations.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has been increasing drastically in the medical & healthcare industry. Antimicrobial coatings have gained significant attention and were applied in the several temporary and existing healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of HAIs.
MarketsandMarkets expects the global antimicrobial coatings market size to grow from USD 3.3billion in 2020 to USD 5.6billionby 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025.The market for antimicrobial coatingsis segmented based ontypeassilver, copper, titanium dioxide, and others. The silver-based segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the overallantimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to its properties,such ashigh efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, durability, and strength, among others.
Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1297
The antimicrobial coatingsmarket is classified,based onapplication asmedical & healthcare, food & beverage, building & construction, HVAC system, protective clothing, transportation, and others.The medical & healthcare segmentis projected to register the fastestgrowth in the overall antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period in terms of value. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand forantimicrobial coating to prevent the spread and safeguard patients and hospital staff from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).
The antimicrobial coatingsmarket is studied forfive regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East &Africa, and South America. The North America region accounted forthe largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.