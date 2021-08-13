Dental Impression Systems Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
The Europe dominates the Dental impression systems market during the forecast period.
The Growth in Dental Impression Systems Market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing dental tourism in emerging markets and rising adoption of digital dentistry are expected to drive demand growth in the market during the forecast period.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Global Dental Impression Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
Driver: Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry;
The Cosmetic dentistry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the dental industry. Several studies have estimated that the market for cosmetic dentistry will continue to grow at a rapid pace. With increasing disposable incomes, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures has also increased among the population in various countries, specifically among the aging population. The increasing income levels in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, which have a relatively high decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index, is expected to boost the demand for dental impression systems in these countries during the forecast period. This rising preference for cosmetic dentistry, coupled with the increase in disposable incomes, will significantly spur the growth of the market in the coming years.
The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental impression systems market.
Based on end user, segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, dental academics and research institutes, and forensic laboratories. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals are the major factor driving the growth of dental hospitals and clinics segment.
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental impression systems market in 2019. The growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, high and growing demand for technologically advanced products, increasing availability and use of intraoral scanners, and the rising incidence of dental diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
3M (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), and Envista (US) are the key players operating in the dental impression systems market. Other prominent players in this market include Parkell, Inc. (US), Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zest Dental Solutions (US), Keystone Industries (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Septodont Holding (US), GC Corporation (US), DETAX (Germany), Kerr Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO (Germany), Premier Dental Products Company (US), and DMG America (US).
Recent Developments in Dental Impression Systems Market;
- In 2020, BEGO (Germany) partnered with Formlabs (US) to expand access to BEGO’s dental restorative materials, enabling Formlabs’ customers to improve workflows and patient experience.
- In 2020, KaVo Kerr partnered with TeamSmile (US) to provide the dentists at TeamSmile with programs to use the digital dental equipment.
- In 2018, Coltene Holding (Switzerland) acquired SciCan (Canada) and MICRO-MEGA (France) that will strengthen Coltene’s market reach and product range, creating synergy potential, and enhancing its offerings in its dental product portfolio
