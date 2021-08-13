Protein A Resin Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies
North America to dominate the Protein A Resin Market in 2020
The Growth in Protein A Resin Market is mainly driven by the growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of resins is expected to limit the growth of this market.
Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:
The Protein A Resin Market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
Growth Drivers: Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies;
Chromatography is an essential step in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Over the past decade, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology and several other therapeutic areas, including neurological, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. As a result, almost all major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the R&D of therapeutic antibodies.
In the purification of monoclonal antibodies, anionic impurities, such as nucleic acids and endotoxins, are removed through chromatography. In drug discovery applications, this process consumes a large amount of resins, as the usage is not limited to purification but also includes the study of the ionic interaction of molecules. Impurities such as albumin and transferrin are removed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC). High levels of purification can be achieved through the use of protein A affinity resins. This is because antibodies selectively bind protein A ligands with the resins. This is expected to drive the demand for protein A resins during the forecast period.
Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:
The North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the regions considered for geographic analysis of the global protein A resin market study. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of North America is attributed to the A strong monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in North America is the key driver for the market in the region.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
The prominent players in the global protein A resin market include GE Healthcare (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tosoh Bioscience (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), Novasep Holding SAS (France), Agilent Technologies (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), PerkinElmer (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Orochem (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Abcam (UK), Agarose Bead Technologies (US), Avantor (US), JSR Life Sciences (US), Bio-Works Technologies (Sweden), Amikozen Co. Ltd. (US), and Takara Bio Inc. (Japan).
GE Healthactre (US) is one of the the leading players in the global protein A resin market. The company has a vast sales network in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its strong sales network, along with strategies such as new product launches, investments, and agreements, are driving the company’s growth in the protein A resin market. GE Healthcare is one of the frontrunners in the resins business and caters to a diverse range of application segments. The company is also focusing on expanding its protein A resins business in the APAC region.
