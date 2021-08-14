Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
Increase in Demand for R&D Made by the Key Players in Different Regions the Protein Purification and Isolation Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2021 ) Protein Purification and Isolation Market size was estimated at $6.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Protein Purification and Isolation industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology research for the production of new drugs. Purification and isolation methods to collect protein of interest includes, preparative chromatography, electrophoresis, Ultrafiltration, precipitation, that separates on the basis of charge, molecular size, hydrophobicity, affinity for an antigen, antibody or a substrate. It is basically a method of separation of proteins from a mixture, or from their source based on their physical properties. The objective of protein purification and isolation is to obtain the largest amount of functional protein with lesser contaminants. The ongoing technological advancement along with growing R&D investments and government initiatives accelerate the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segment Analysis – By Technology:
Based on Technology, Protein Purification and Isolation Market is segmented into Precipitation, Ultrafiltration, Preparative Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, Centrifugation and Dialysis. Preparative Chromatography segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. As it is one of the most powerful and precise method of separation and it employs one or more characteristics of a protein either mass, isoelectric point, biospecificity or hydrophobicity. It allows precise separation, purification and analyses of the protein. Preparative chromatography techniques require very low volume of sample and works with a wide range of samples for various applications.
Owing to this several companies are focused on commercializing their products based on this technology to expand their product portfolio. For example, in the year 2018, Bio-Rad has commercialized ChromLab Software, it is a novel software for purification of proteins by NGC chromatography systems. Ultrafiltration is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrafiltration has been commonly used for protein concentration and separation owing to its lower complexity. The major benefit of ultrafiltration over a traditional bioseperation process is the high product throughput.
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segment Analysis – By Application:
Based on Application, Protein Purification and Isolation Market is segmented into Diagnostics, Drug Screening, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-Protein Interaction studies, Target Identification. Protein-Protein interaction segment has accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. The segment is growing owing to the high acceptance of various techniques for obtaining highly purified proteins and an increase in the number of studies focused on structural proteins.
Drug screening is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as it is most commonly used for exploring new drugs for a range of applications. Drug screening entails the development of medications that are both effective and have less side effects that other conventional drugs. Serum Protein Electrophoresis is a technique used to drug screen in order to determine types of proteins in a blood sample. Furthermore, rising R&D investments by manufacturers in order to screen novel drugs by using structure based studies and protein-protein interactions is projected to drive the market for drug screening.
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Protein Purification and Isolation Market accounted for the 37% revenue share in 2020 owing to high funding for research in life science, existing research infrastructure, and presence of key market players in this region. Moreover, increase in production of biopharmaceutical drugs contribute to the market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growth of pharmaceutical industry in this region. Government initiatives along with investments in R&D is increasing demand for protein purification and isolation in this region to improve the healthcare infrastructure.
Protein Purification and Isolation Market-Drivers
R&D Funding:
Various aspects like augmented funding from both public and private bodies for research and development is predicted to accelerate the Protein Purification and Isolation market growth. In addition, with increasing research on structure based drug screening contributes to the market growth. Globally, governments are increasingly spending on investing in R&D in order to develop pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in their region or country. It also offers added advantages via grants, tax incentives, and also investment-friendly rules and regulations. With all these investments and funding pharmaceutical industry is poised to experience lucrative growth in near future.
Protein Purification and Isolation Market-Challenges
High Cost of Procedures
High cost and high expenditure of the purification and isolation instruments is predicted to hinder the market growth. Moreover, shortage of skilled lab technicians, professionals are the other aspects that hold back the development of the Protein Purification and Isolation Market. It requires a high investment for the developing countries that have lower financial resources to invest in such equipment. Owing to the high capital investment, training and maintenance costs, purification and isolation instruments are highly expensive.
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Protein Purification and Isolation Market. Protein Purification and Isolation Market top 10 companies are Thermo Fisher scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Abcam, Bio-rad Laboratories, Quiagen N.V., Norgen Bioteck Corporation.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In the Year 2019, Danaher has announced to enter an agreement with General Electricity Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for a cash purchase of around $21.4billion.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Protein Purification and Isolation Market held the largest revenue share of 37% in 2020 owing to the presence of major market players in this region.
Increase in demand for R&D made by the key players in different regions the Protein Purification and Isolation Market growth.
Growing biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry has contributed to the development of the market and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market expansion.
