Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Estimated to Surpass $1.5 Billion by 2026
Rising Number of Power Plants and Growing Adoption of Solenoid Valves Is Driving the Growth of Miniature Solenoid Valves Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2021 ) The global Miniature Solenoid Valves Market is estimated to surpass $1.5 billion by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 9.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Solenoid valves are employed as control elements for controlling both aqueous and gaseous fluids. Solenoid valves are primarily used as controlling devices in systems and motors where liquid and gas flow rate needs to be regulated. These valves can be controlled by passing electric current through the solenoid, thus creating a magnetic field to open or close the plunger mechanism.
According to Enerdata, countries like China, the U.S., India and Russia are the highest consumers of energy as per the 2019 data. The increasing industrial growth coupled with the rising population accounts for the increase in energy consumption. This trend includes a huge number of investments into the power sector, which will propel the market for solenoid valves.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Segment Analysis - By Type - Segment Analysis
Two Way solenoid valves is the key segment in the market with 42.3% share in 2020 due to their adoption in the process industries. Equipment such as valves, actuators, positioners, sensors, and so on is vital components of automation. Solenoid valves are mostly used in sawdust control, hydraulic lifts, log misting systems, process heating and so on. Moreover, huge investment in process industries has further fueled the solenoid valve application across the various industries. Usages of Solenoid valves with improved electric current and magnetic field usage are rising sharply because of their automatic flow control capability, size, leak block, lower price and lower power consumption mechanism.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19591
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
The automotive sector is a fast-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.4% through 2026 in the Miniature Solenoid Valves driven by significant adoption in luxury and high-end vehicles as well as in manufacturing processes. The power generation industry is among the most prominent end-user of solenoid valves. The industry is surging rapidly with the growing need of energy. Chemical Industry has also highly dominated the solenoid valves market. Solenoid valves play an important role in this industry and they are used in applications such as for safety shut off of toxic or purified gas, directed flow of chemicals and gases and so on. The pulp and paper industry is adapting process automation into its operations. It has become the prime focus of the industry to maximize operational efficiency and productivity.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC remains the major market for Miniature Solenoid Valve at share of 34.5% in 2020 driven by significant automotive production as well as manufacturing sector in the region. The solenoid valves today aren’t the same as they used to be, because the environment in which industries are now operating has been changed. Solenoid valves market has changed significantly which has led towards the development of new technologies. The demand for solenoid valves is increased at a very high rate and it is due to change in technology, new product lines and diversification of components. Solenoid valve is the elementary base for the advancing process industry.
Over the past decade, the market has been experiencing a rapid upsurge in terms of technological advancements, increasing automation, and integrating the entire value chain of the process industry. The majority of the countries have started increasingly deploying their renewable energy sector; and accordingly, in various countries the capacities of Solar PV is increasing year on year. Therefore, the booming solar energy sector is poised to boost the market for control valves. Rising urbanization, increasing awareness regarding flow control has catalysed the growth of solenoid market. Advancement in technology related to electro-mechanical devices, electric current efficiency and magnetic field strength will drive the miniature solenoid valve market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19591
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Drivers
Growing Concerns Regarding the Safety of Plants
In the past there have been many catastrophic disasters in critical industries such as mining, oil & gas, nuclear power industry and so on. For example Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan and Deep-water Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Soma mine disaster in Turkey and Pike River Mine disaster in New Zealand are some of the industrial accidents recorded in recent times. Such accidents occurring in various industries have raised the question on the reliability and safety of a plant. Solenoid valves can be used as a safety measure so as to mitigate the effect of a potential disaster due to their strong electric current and magnetic field.
For example in a manufacturing plant, a sensor along with a solenoid-actuated valve can be installed so that in case of an emergency the activation of the solenoid can send a mass notification to the employees to vacate the plant or a mine, solenoid valves can be used to monitor temperature and atmospheric conditions so that in case of an emergency, such as a explosion within a mine, automatic supply of water to put of fire can be controlled with the help of solenoid valve.
In case of chemical and nuclear power industry, solenoid valves can be used to monitor leakage of harmful chemicals and radioactive materials and can shut off the process to prevent further leakage of these materials. As preventive measure, the companies all over the world are deploying solenoid valves to prevent catastrophic disasters. The aforementioned factors are expected to result in the growth of the market in the near future.
Rising Number of Power Plants and growing adoption of Solenoid Valves
In today’s technologically advanced environment where the need for automation is essential in every field, power is a very essential and critical requirement to operate the equipment and machinery required in automation of a particular process. In the past few decades the number of industries and players in each industry has increased substantially demanding huge requirement of power. Coping with scarcity of power, the governments of various countries like the U.K, South Africa, Japan, America and others are taking initiatives to increase the capacity of existing power plants and have sanctioned projects to construct new power plants.
The Egyptian government plans to double their power generation capacity. In order to achieve this target Egypt is building new plant facilities which includes construction of a nuclear power plant with the aid of Russian technology and expertise. A new solar power plant is being built in Siwa which would generate 10 MW of power, wherein the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company has signed a contract with ACWA power to build 2 GW renewable energy projects.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Challenges
Uncertainty in Oil and Gas Industry
The U.S, Canada, South America were once the major customers of Oil & Gas produced by the Middle East. Increase in the production of Oil & gas in these countries in turn is hampering the exports of Oil & Gas in the Middle East. The production of O&G in Middle East has not reduced with decrease in demand. The drop in Oil & Gas price has forced the production companies to reduce the investment in the sector. Many Oil & Gas drilling projects have been canceled. Total number of operating rigs has reduced drastically in the U.S. This is a major constraint faced by the solenoid valve manufacturers as Oil & Gas industry is one of the key customers of solenoid valves. Solenoid valves are used in equipment to drill an Oil Well, extracting and transmission of Oil & Gas to the refining plant; control the flow of Oil & Gas and so on. Hence the prolonged uncertainty in the crude oil prices might result in the reduction or cancellation of new projects thereby reducing the demand for solenoid valves used in this particular industry.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Miniature Solenoid Valves. Asco (Emerson), Parker, IMI PLC (Norgren), Eaton, Denso Corp., Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss A/S, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, ITT Inc., and Curtiss-Wright are considered to be the key players of the Miniature Solenoid Valves
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In August 2019, Ross Controls Company had announced the acquisition of Pneumatrol Ltd for strengthening and expansion of its valve business.
In January 2019, Finland based company Metso had announced the acquisition of Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt Ltd which manufacturers valves including solenoid valves. This acquisition is intended to assist Metso in expanding its valve operations in India.
Key Takeaways
Usages of Solenoid valves are rising sharply because of their automatic flow control capability, size, leak block, lower price and lower power consumption mechanism.
There is a possibility that the future of power industry is run by natural gas and solar energy. Valves are used for various purposes in the power generation industry. Hence there is significant opportunity for Miniature Solenoid Valves in this sector.
Countries have started increasingly deploying their renewable energy sector; and accordingly, in various countries the capacities of Solar PV is increasing year on year. Therefore, the booming solar energy sector is poised to boost the market for control valves.
Related Reports :
A. Solenoid Valves Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1273/global-solenoid-valves-market-analysis-report.html
B. Automotive Solenoid Valve Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9594/automotive-solenoid-valves-market-research-analysis-report.html
For more Automation and Instrumentation Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
According to Enerdata, countries like China, the U.S., India and Russia are the highest consumers of energy as per the 2019 data. The increasing industrial growth coupled with the rising population accounts for the increase in energy consumption. This trend includes a huge number of investments into the power sector, which will propel the market for solenoid valves.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Segment Analysis - By Type - Segment Analysis
Two Way solenoid valves is the key segment in the market with 42.3% share in 2020 due to their adoption in the process industries. Equipment such as valves, actuators, positioners, sensors, and so on is vital components of automation. Solenoid valves are mostly used in sawdust control, hydraulic lifts, log misting systems, process heating and so on. Moreover, huge investment in process industries has further fueled the solenoid valve application across the various industries. Usages of Solenoid valves with improved electric current and magnetic field usage are rising sharply because of their automatic flow control capability, size, leak block, lower price and lower power consumption mechanism.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19591
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
The automotive sector is a fast-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.4% through 2026 in the Miniature Solenoid Valves driven by significant adoption in luxury and high-end vehicles as well as in manufacturing processes. The power generation industry is among the most prominent end-user of solenoid valves. The industry is surging rapidly with the growing need of energy. Chemical Industry has also highly dominated the solenoid valves market. Solenoid valves play an important role in this industry and they are used in applications such as for safety shut off of toxic or purified gas, directed flow of chemicals and gases and so on. The pulp and paper industry is adapting process automation into its operations. It has become the prime focus of the industry to maximize operational efficiency and productivity.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC remains the major market for Miniature Solenoid Valve at share of 34.5% in 2020 driven by significant automotive production as well as manufacturing sector in the region. The solenoid valves today aren’t the same as they used to be, because the environment in which industries are now operating has been changed. Solenoid valves market has changed significantly which has led towards the development of new technologies. The demand for solenoid valves is increased at a very high rate and it is due to change in technology, new product lines and diversification of components. Solenoid valve is the elementary base for the advancing process industry.
Over the past decade, the market has been experiencing a rapid upsurge in terms of technological advancements, increasing automation, and integrating the entire value chain of the process industry. The majority of the countries have started increasingly deploying their renewable energy sector; and accordingly, in various countries the capacities of Solar PV is increasing year on year. Therefore, the booming solar energy sector is poised to boost the market for control valves. Rising urbanization, increasing awareness regarding flow control has catalysed the growth of solenoid market. Advancement in technology related to electro-mechanical devices, electric current efficiency and magnetic field strength will drive the miniature solenoid valve market.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19591
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Drivers
Growing Concerns Regarding the Safety of Plants
In the past there have been many catastrophic disasters in critical industries such as mining, oil & gas, nuclear power industry and so on. For example Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan and Deep-water Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Soma mine disaster in Turkey and Pike River Mine disaster in New Zealand are some of the industrial accidents recorded in recent times. Such accidents occurring in various industries have raised the question on the reliability and safety of a plant. Solenoid valves can be used as a safety measure so as to mitigate the effect of a potential disaster due to their strong electric current and magnetic field.
For example in a manufacturing plant, a sensor along with a solenoid-actuated valve can be installed so that in case of an emergency the activation of the solenoid can send a mass notification to the employees to vacate the plant or a mine, solenoid valves can be used to monitor temperature and atmospheric conditions so that in case of an emergency, such as a explosion within a mine, automatic supply of water to put of fire can be controlled with the help of solenoid valve.
In case of chemical and nuclear power industry, solenoid valves can be used to monitor leakage of harmful chemicals and radioactive materials and can shut off the process to prevent further leakage of these materials. As preventive measure, the companies all over the world are deploying solenoid valves to prevent catastrophic disasters. The aforementioned factors are expected to result in the growth of the market in the near future.
Rising Number of Power Plants and growing adoption of Solenoid Valves
In today’s technologically advanced environment where the need for automation is essential in every field, power is a very essential and critical requirement to operate the equipment and machinery required in automation of a particular process. In the past few decades the number of industries and players in each industry has increased substantially demanding huge requirement of power. Coping with scarcity of power, the governments of various countries like the U.K, South Africa, Japan, America and others are taking initiatives to increase the capacity of existing power plants and have sanctioned projects to construct new power plants.
The Egyptian government plans to double their power generation capacity. In order to achieve this target Egypt is building new plant facilities which includes construction of a nuclear power plant with the aid of Russian technology and expertise. A new solar power plant is being built in Siwa which would generate 10 MW of power, wherein the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company has signed a contract with ACWA power to build 2 GW renewable energy projects.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Challenges
Uncertainty in Oil and Gas Industry
The U.S, Canada, South America were once the major customers of Oil & Gas produced by the Middle East. Increase in the production of Oil & gas in these countries in turn is hampering the exports of Oil & Gas in the Middle East. The production of O&G in Middle East has not reduced with decrease in demand. The drop in Oil & Gas price has forced the production companies to reduce the investment in the sector. Many Oil & Gas drilling projects have been canceled. Total number of operating rigs has reduced drastically in the U.S. This is a major constraint faced by the solenoid valve manufacturers as Oil & Gas industry is one of the key customers of solenoid valves. Solenoid valves are used in equipment to drill an Oil Well, extracting and transmission of Oil & Gas to the refining plant; control the flow of Oil & Gas and so on. Hence the prolonged uncertainty in the crude oil prices might result in the reduction or cancellation of new projects thereby reducing the demand for solenoid valves used in this particular industry.
Miniature Solenoid Valves Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Miniature Solenoid Valves. Asco (Emerson), Parker, IMI PLC (Norgren), Eaton, Denso Corp., Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss A/S, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, ITT Inc., and Curtiss-Wright are considered to be the key players of the Miniature Solenoid Valves
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In August 2019, Ross Controls Company had announced the acquisition of Pneumatrol Ltd for strengthening and expansion of its valve business.
In January 2019, Finland based company Metso had announced the acquisition of Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt Ltd which manufacturers valves including solenoid valves. This acquisition is intended to assist Metso in expanding its valve operations in India.
Key Takeaways
Usages of Solenoid valves are rising sharply because of their automatic flow control capability, size, leak block, lower price and lower power consumption mechanism.
There is a possibility that the future of power industry is run by natural gas and solar energy. Valves are used for various purposes in the power generation industry. Hence there is significant opportunity for Miniature Solenoid Valves in this sector.
Countries have started increasingly deploying their renewable energy sector; and accordingly, in various countries the capacities of Solar PV is increasing year on year. Therefore, the booming solar energy sector is poised to boost the market for control valves.
Related Reports :
A. Solenoid Valves Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1273/global-solenoid-valves-market-analysis-report.html
B. Automotive Solenoid Valve Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/9594/automotive-solenoid-valves-market-research-analysis-report.html
For more Automation and Instrumentation Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.