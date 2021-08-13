Top Activated Carbon Market Industry Leaders
Expansions, acquisitions, agreements, new product launches/developments, partnerships & agreements strategies adopted by the leading market players to drive the demand in the global activated carbon market
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2021 ) The key companies manufacturing activated carbon were mainly involved in the expansions strategy to strengthen their positions in the market from 2011 to 2016, accounting for a 37.0% share of the total strategic developments in the activated carbon market.
The prominent expansion in global activated carbon market is the commissioning of a new production facility in Philippines by Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Japan) for the production of granulated activated carbon in September 2015. With this strategy, the company enhanced its foothold in the ASEAN countries in order to capitalize on the high growth opportunities in the activated carbon end-use industries.
Acquisitions accounted for a share of 27% of all the growth strategies adopted by players in the activated carbon market between 2011 and 2016. Companies have adopted this strategy to strengthen their positions in the activated carbon market. The major acquisition in the activated carbon market was the acquisition of the Sweden based activated carbon producer, Jacobi Carbons AB, by Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Japan). With this acquisition, Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Sweden) became the third largest market share holder in the global activated carbon market.
Major manufacturers such as, Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S), Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Japan), Cabot Corporation (U.S), Haycarb PLC (Sri Lanka), Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), KUREHA CORPORATION (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), and Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC (U.S), are profiled in this report. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as, new product launches/developments, agreements & joint ventures, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.
Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S), Osaka Gas Co. Ltd (Japan), Cabot Corporation (U.S), and Haycarb PLC (Sri Lanka) are the most important players in the global activated carbon market. These companies witnessed the highest strategy adoptions in the global activated carbon market, accounting for more than 39.7% of the overall strategic adoptions from 2011 to 2016.
Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S) is the key leader and contributor to the growth of the global activated carbon market. It accounted for a 15.0% share of the total activated carbon market in 2015.
The company grew extensively during the last few years. In November 2016, the Calgon Carbon Corporation acquired the activated carbon and filter aid business of CECA which is a subsidiary of the Arkema Group (France). With this acquisition, the company established a strong foothold in the activated carbon market in Europe. In September 2015, the company commenced a new granulated activated carbon production facility in Zamboanga, Philippines, having a production capacity of 20 KT. This acquisition enabled the company to cater to demand from the end-use industries of activated carbon.
Osaka Gas Co. Ltd is another major activated carbon producer that has established a strong foothold in the global activated carbon market.
The company has a broad and diversified activated carbon portfolio, ensuring its consistent growth in the market. The company is focused on both, organic and inorganic growth strategies. It has enhanced its product portfolio with various growth strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions.
The company acquired Jacobi Carbons AB (Sweden) in 2013. With this acquisition, the company become a prominent producer of activated carbon, holding a 13.0% share in the global activated carbon market.
