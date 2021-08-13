Needle Free Blood Drawing Devices Market with business strategies and analysis to 2028.
The Global Needle-Free Blood Drawing Devices Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasting length (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Needle-free blood drawing gadgets are used to draw the blood from the patient’s vein both by venepuncture or contact-enabled technology. In the case of venepuncture, the Intravenous Therapy (IV) needle is used to puncture the skin after which it is replaced with a plastic tube that will become smooth over some time. A product named PIVO a narrow-gauge tunnel is used to extract blood from veins with the help of current IV tubes.
The touch-enabled systems use absolutely invisible micro-needles and collect capillary blood by using piercing the uppermost layer of the pores and skin with the help of latest microfluid extraction method.
Market Drivers
Increase in blood draws globally is one of the foremost issue having a tremendous effect on international needle-free blood drawing gadgets marketplace, and is also anticipated to remain high over the forecast length.
In August 2017, Velano Vascular stated that four hundred million blood draws occur yearly within the U.S, as an awful lot as 70% of all our scientific selections. Many of these are carried out in hospitals and patients acquire almost 3 attracts every day. This range gradually increases to 30% because of difficult venous access because of numerous situations it consists of (weight problems, age, ailment, etc.) which makes the technique difficult.
Market Restraints
One of the foremost thing hindering the worldwide needle-unfastened blood drawing gadgets market is its high economic expenditure and unexplored.
The cost concerned within the method of blood drawing the usage of needle-free blood drawing device is comparatively excessive whilst in comparison with traditional blood drawing.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Technology Type
• Venepunture
• Touch based
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Research organizations
• Diagnostic centers
By Geography
North America dominates the worldwide needle-unfastened blood drawing devices marketplace in 2018, due to the boom within the adoption fee of devices in many fitness care facilities throughout the place.
In September 2018, Intermountain healthcare within the U.S began implementing needle-free blood drawing for inpatients blood attracts across its 22 hospitals.
In November 2018, Colorado Hospital commenced adopting needle-unfastened, and in 6 weeks, the sanatorium has avoided approximately 4000 patient needle sticks.
In September 2018, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Ohio began adopting needle-loose blood drawing device to lessen dangers and anxiety from hospitalized sufferers.
Competitive Trends
Investments from major companies in the healthcare devices for research and development of needle-free blood drawing devices, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals are driving the global needle-free blood drawing devices market.
In February 2018, Switzerland based Startup Loop Medical merged with Cerba Health care to develop unique needle-free blood drawing device.
In February 2017, FDA approved fast and virtually painless blood draw device from seventh sense Biosystems.
In March 2017, Velano Vascular gets the third FDA approval of needle-free blood draw device.
In 2016, Seventh Sense Biosystems is funded by Polaris partners, Siemens AG, Novartis International AG to develop a needle-free blood drawing device.
