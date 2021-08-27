FLASHBACK FRIDAY - MAKER OF NEW VIDEO APP HOSTS DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE IN L.A.
The creators behind Takko - a new video app on the rise - hosted a unique drive-in movie experience right here in Los Angeles, CA back in May of 2021…and Step and Repeat LA was there to deliver the goods.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) Takko (pronounced ‘taco’…as in, the food ;) is an app that allows its users to share videos and collaborate with other users…all while earning money for doing just that!
What makes Takko unique from other video-based platforms is its “carousel” feature, where users attach their videos and are able to set cool trends, post vlogs, share reviews and recipes, and much more!
“We believe everyone should be able to monetize their original content and that’s why we created our Creator Program!” said one of Takko’s creators.
The evening was made extra sweet thanks to sponsors Delizza Patisserie and Poppie Master Baker, who each gave out delicious, complimentary cookies, macaroons and pastries to all of the guests for them to enjoy during the show.
Step and Repeat LA provided a customized 20’ backdrop for Takko’s “red carpet” experience…which in this case was actually purple carpet to better fit with the evening’s bright, fun-colored theme.
The carpet was laid approximately 6 to 8 feet away from the actual step and repeat so that guests could drive their cars along the front of the backdrop and have their picture taken whilst inside their vehicles. Plenty of guests did choose to actually get out of their cars and pose next to their vehicles, all before heading over to enjoy the evening’s flick on a giant, outdoor projection screen under the warm and crisp Summer evening sky.
“The Step and Repeat LA team is amazing!” raved Abe Lim, Head of Influencer Partnerships, Sales & Marketing at Takko. “One of the greatest customer satisfaction points is a peace of mind that all will be well, and Step and Repeat LA performed beyond expectations!”
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned and operated company that provides custom in-house design and printing using state-of-the-art materials and equipment. They also provide complete delivery, setup, and take-down services of their Media Walls and guarantee a flawless finish. Located in Shadow Hills, CA, just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is accustomed to last-minute events. They can deliver prints of any size within 24-hours, and if necessary, as quickly as same-day.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
