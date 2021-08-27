STEP AND REPEAT LA PRODUCTS TAKE THE HEAT…AND THE COLD, TOO!
Step and Repeat LA uses only the best materials to produce their hottest-selling items, including their all-weather social-distancing floor decals released during the 2020 pandemic.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) Step and Repeat LA traditionally specializes in red carpet experiences for both major and private events alike, including film premieres, birthday parties, award ceremonies, weddings, graduations, fundraisers, and more. But when 2020 brought a close to all major group events and gatherings, people were kindly asked to keep a safe distance from one another.
Time passed and once things got a little better, stores and restaurants began to slowly reopen their doors again, and businesses both far and wide were in desperate need of signage to help ensure CDC guidelines…
...So Step and Repeat LA stepped in to help by offering customized social-distancing signage, sanitizing stations, and custom-designed floor decals to help remind folks to keep a safe 6’ distance from other shoppers in line.
Soon some of those products started to get noticed for their quality!
Take for instance: Levain Bakery, famous for their delicious cookies, ordered social-distancing decals from a variety of different companies before finally coming to Step and Repeat LA for help.
The problem was that in frigid East Coast weather conditions, the decals made by other companies kept peeling up…
Step and Repeat LA uses a rugged aluminum foil-based material that conforms and holds to just about any surface it’s applied to. The high durability material performs in all weather conditions, is reflective for better nighttime visibility, can withstand rolling vehicles, or even heavy pedestrian traffic areas…such as bakeries!
And the best part: they’re slip-resistant!
It’s safe to say that Levain Bakery was more than satisfied by their order from Step and Repeat LA because they went back for more. According to sources, the team at Step and Repeat LA even received a box of cookies from the bakery chain as a special thank you!
And in case any reader is wondering: Yes, the cookies are delicious!
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned and operated company that provides custom in-house design and printing using state-of-the-art materials and equipment. Located in Shadow Hills, CA, just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is accustomed to last-minute events. They can deliver prints of any size within 24-hours, and if necessary, as quickly as same-day.
