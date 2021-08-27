AMY CORREA BELL DROPS NEW EP REMIX TRACK AT PRIVATE PARTY IN DOWNTOWN!
Step and Repeat LA rolls out the red carpet in celebration of Amy Correa Bell’s latest EP remix track, ‘F**k It I’m Good’.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 27, 2021 ) Actress, Model, and Singer/Songwriter, Amy Correa Bell (who can also be seen in the Showtime series, Dexter) has launched her latest track - an EP Remix to her song, ‘F**k It I’m Good’ - at an exclusive private party in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 29th.
Social media influencers, creatives, and artists alike all turned out to take part in the festivities, which opened with Matthew Yeakley & Friends performing live for the crowd some of their Underground Jazz Sessions. The show then transitioned into a DJ set of music tracks from producers who were also included on Bell’s remix, which was the highlight of the evening!
The team at Step and Repeat LA designed, delivered and installed the complete red carpet experience, which included stanchions, velvet ropes, studio-quality lighting, and of course a customized, 8 ft x 8 ft step and repeat backdrop. The print was created using matte-finished, non-glare fabric, which worked perfectly to ensure that the full-color backdrop did not reflect any light in flash-photos.
After that it was lights, camera, action as many stars turned out to strike a pose on the red carpet, including members of the popular 90s group, New Edition - Ricky Bell and Bobby Brown!
Step and Repeat LA specializes in red carpet experiences for both major and private events alike, including birthday parties, weddings, graduations, fundraisers, and more.
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned and operated company that provides custom in-house design and printing using state-of-the-art equipment. Located in Shadow Hills, CA, just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is accustomed to last-minute events. They can deliver prints of any size within 24-hours, and if necessary, as quickly as same-day.
Social media influencers, creatives, and artists alike all turned out to take part in the festivities, which opened with Matthew Yeakley & Friends performing live for the crowd some of their Underground Jazz Sessions. The show then transitioned into a DJ set of music tracks from producers who were also included on Bell’s remix, which was the highlight of the evening!
The team at Step and Repeat LA designed, delivered and installed the complete red carpet experience, which included stanchions, velvet ropes, studio-quality lighting, and of course a customized, 8 ft x 8 ft step and repeat backdrop. The print was created using matte-finished, non-glare fabric, which worked perfectly to ensure that the full-color backdrop did not reflect any light in flash-photos.
After that it was lights, camera, action as many stars turned out to strike a pose on the red carpet, including members of the popular 90s group, New Edition - Ricky Bell and Bobby Brown!
Step and Repeat LA specializes in red carpet experiences for both major and private events alike, including birthday parties, weddings, graduations, fundraisers, and more.
Step and Repeat LA is an independently-owned and operated company that provides custom in-house design and printing using state-of-the-art equipment. Located in Shadow Hills, CA, just outside of Burbank, Step and Repeat LA is accustomed to last-minute events. They can deliver prints of any size within 24-hours, and if necessary, as quickly as same-day.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Step and Repeat LA
Codi-Rose Filios
Tel: 818 434-7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.