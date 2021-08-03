Global Mobile Payment Technology Industry Value To Reach USD 7781.06 billion by 2027
Mobile Payment Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI report.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2021 ) The mobile payment technology market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The mobile payment technology market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Mobile payments are the digitalized type of transferring money and play the role of a cashless medium for daily transactions in the modern world. The technological advancements in making payments in a digital way considered as the greater potential of the market. The users make on-the-spot payments using their smartphones. The advanced technology is grabbing everyone’s attention and fulfills the enormous demand for cashless payments, which results in the increase in the mobile payments market demand. Based on the mobile payments market analysis, the continuous innovations and developments in technology are the most prominent driving force of the market growth.
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as Orange S.A., MasterCard Incorporated, Vodacom Group Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, Apple Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Mahindra Comviva, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, AT &T’S, JIO, Google LLC., One97 Communications Limited, Venmo, Vodafone Group Plc.
The Mobile Payment Technology Market Size report has been categorized as below
By Technology
Near Field Communication
Direct Mobile Billing
Mobile Web Payment
SMS
Interactive Voice Response System
Mobile App
Others
By Payment Type
B2B
B2C
B2G
Others
By Location
Remote Payment
Proximity Payment
