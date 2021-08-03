Global C4ISR Market Expected to Reach $147.1 Billion by 2026
C4ISR Market by Application (Communication, Command & Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, and Space), Solution, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2021 ) The report on the C4ISR Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2016 to 2026. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The C4ISR Market is projected to grow from USD 119.9 billion in 2021 to USD 147.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The C4ISR market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. The deployment of small, reliable, and sophisticated C4ISR systems in a wide range of applications has increased their demand across the globe. Advancements in ISR technologies and improvements in their manufacturing techniques have led to reduced costs of these systems. Enhanced defense and surveillance capabilities of armed forces and law enforcement are the key factors driving C4ISR market.
Based on platform, land segment is estimated to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026 and is projected to grow further due to the increasing need of multi-mission unmanned ground vehicles (UGV’s) for reconnaissance and target acquisition, and increasing need of remote surveillance and piloting, global automation and data management. In January 2019, Canada's Government has awarded three contracts total worth USD 621.5 million to General Dynamics (GD) Mission Systems (Canada) to support of the Canadian Army's Land command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) system.
Based on application, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026. Over the past few years, there has been an explosion of activity in the advancement of ISR technology for mission critical data. In September 2020, Lockheed Martin develops signals intelligence capabilities for the Distributed Common Ground System, the Air Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system by using agile development. In November 2020, L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract to missionize three new King Air 350ER aircraft for the Canadian manned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (CMAISR) project.
Based on solution, the market for hardware is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026. This is due to increasing demand of sensors for next-generation airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system, need of 5G network for faster wireless data transfer, demand of wired communication devices underwater and subsurface military applications, increasing demand of tactical navigation systems for unmanned platforms. In June 2021, The US Army selected two companies to design and build prototype sensors for its next-generation airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system. In November 2020, Elbit Systems Ltd was awarded a contract to supply the E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution for the combat battalion level of the Spanish Army.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the C4ISR market from 2021 to 2026. The US is the largest market share for C4ISR in North America. The increasing investment on C4ISR systems to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization existing military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using C4ISR systems are key factors expected to drive the C4ISR market in North America.
Contracts were the main strategy adopted by leading players to sustain their position in the C4ISR market, followed by new product developments with advanced technologies. Many companies also collaborated to set up special centers for the research & development of advanced C4ISR technologies.
