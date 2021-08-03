Periodontal Dental Service Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases Coupled With Growing Population and Rising Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries in Dentistry Is Boosting the Periodontal Dental Service Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2021 ) Periodontal Dental Service Market size was estimated at $14.2 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Periodontal Dental Service industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the rising prevalence of dental conditions. Periodontics is a dental discipline that focus solely on the inflammatory condition that causes the gums and other supporting structures around the teeth to deteriorate. Pocket reduction, Dental crown lengthening are some of the surgeries performed by a Periodontist.
A periodontist is a dentist who is specialized in periodontal disease diagnosis, prevention and care as well as the placement of dental implants. Periodontal dental services are associated with periodontal disease prevention, recovery, and diagnosis. Furthermore, periodontal services are associated with the treatment of oral inflammations, regenerative procedures, gum graft operations, dental implants, pocket reduction procedures and others. Owing to the growing prevalence of dental disorders, the periodontal dental service market is predicted to expand significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced dental services is estimated to create favorable environment for business expansion. However, emerging economies, on the other hand, lack of infrastructure are predicted to hamper the periodontal dental service market growth.
Periodontal Dental Service Market Segment Analysis – By Type of Services
Based on Type of Service, Periodontal Dental Service market is segmented in to Periodontal Surgical Dental Service and Periodontal Non-Surgical Dental Service. Periodontal Surgical dental service segment has accounted for largest revenue market share in 2020. Owing to the trend of plastic surgery, as Periodontists are often considered as the plastic surgeons of dentistry. They perform various surgeries like Regenerative procedures, Gum graft operations, dental implants, pocket reduction procedures, Dental crown lengthening and other procedures to fix the uneven gum line, to improve smile, fix long teeth and exposed roots and other applications. Periodontal Non-surgical dental services are poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing periodontal diseases that requires scaling, root planning to effectively take care of periodontal diseases.
Periodontal Dental Service Market Segment Analysis – By End User
Based on End User, Periodontal Dental Service market is segmented to Hospitals and Dental Clinics. Dental clinics segment has accounted for largest revenue share for the year 2020. Owing to the increasing number of surgeries like dental implants, regenerative procedures, dental crown lengthening and other procedures performed in the dental clinics. Hospital segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the huge number of patient’s footfall in addition with high number of surgeries that take place in such places, availability of developed and latest infrastructure and rising investments to develop infrastructure, skilled professionals and easy accessibility.
Periodontal Dental Service Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Periodontal Dental Service Market accounted for the 36% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the growing disposable income of consumers in this region. North America particularly the United States plays a vital role. The rising awareness on dental healthcare coupled with the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries in dentistry and other surgeries like dental implants, pocket reduction procedures, dental crown lengthening are the factors contributing to the market growth in this region. For instance, according to the recent report from CDC, the prevalence of periodontitis in U.S. is 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have some or other form of periodontal diseases. Moreover, the periodontal diseases rise with age, around 70.1% of adults aged 65 years and older than that have periodontal diseases. Any major changes from the United States effects the growth trend of periodontal dental service. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing geriatric population, rising dental tourism in major Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure along with the growing disposable income in this region and willingness to spend on dental healthcare are boosting the market growth in this region.
Periodontal Dental Service Market Drivers
Rising Demand of Franchise Dentistry
Franchise Dentistry is becoming more common. This is a significant shift in an industry dominated by independent dentists. When compared to the individual owners, franchises have higher buying power. Dental franchises helps dentists and save money by offering staffing, accounting and other services. The dental franchise offers cost savings, and improved bargaining leverage through economies of scale. For instance, Clove dental, an Indian dental practice chain invested INR 171 crore ($25 million) in September 2018 to expand its franchise network to 600 clinics in India over next five years. Dental franchise minimizes the cost of care that in turn increase the patient footfall thus driving the market growth.
Periodontal Dental Service Market Challenges
High Cost of Services
Dental procedures are often seen as more expensive as the more specialized the dental care becomes, the more sophisticated and trained the dental team needs to be to provide high quality of service for procedures like Regenerative procedures, Gum graft operations, dental implants, pocket reduction procedures. Moreover, the government mandates and interventions leads to increase in the cost of care. High cost or Expensive surgery has become biggest issue of the periodontal service providers and is hindering the market growth. Expensive dental services owing to the expensive dental equipment discourage the people to avail periodontal dental services and is likely to hamper the market growth.
Periodontal Dental Service Market Segment Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Periodontal Dental Service Market. Periodontal Dental Service Market top 10 companies Pacific Dental Services, Coat Dental, Q & M Dental, Aspen Dental, Apollo white Dental, BPI Dental, Brighton Dental Group, Parkway Health, St. Helena Dental Group, Burlingame Dentistry, IMI Clinic, Sun Lakes Dental, Highland Dental Care.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In March 2019, Planmeca OY has launched Planmeca Creo C5, which is an advanced 3D printer that is specifically designed for restorative dental practises and also the chairside CAM/CAD dentistry. In October 2019, it also introduced a new series of intraoral scanners that allows for rapid and accurate scanning.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Periodontal Dental Service Market held the largest revenue share of 36% in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure in this region.
Increasing prevalence of Periodontal diseases coupled with growing population and rising demand for cosmetic surgeries in dentistry is boosting the market growth.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Periodontal Dental Service Market.
