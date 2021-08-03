Natural Sweeteners Market Analysis with Future Trends and Global Forecast
Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2021 ) The global natural sweeteners market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to the increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.
By type, the stevia segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period
The stevia segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global market, on the basis of type, in 2019. The sweet-tasting components of stevia are called steviol glycosides, which are naturally present in the stevia leaf. There are eleven major steviol glycosides present in stevia. These are the sweet components isolated and purified from the leaves of stevia. Out of these eleven steviol glycosides, stevioside and rebaudioside A are the most abundant steviol glycosides. China is one of the leading exporters of stevia products across the globe. Moreover, stevia sweeteners do not contribute carbohydrates or calories to the food and beverage it is added to.
By end-user, the food & beverage segment is projected to account for the fastest growing segment in the natural sweeteners market during the forecast period
The food & beverage segment accounted for the fastest growing segment in the global market, in 2019, in terms of value. Sugars are largely consumed to offer a sweetening taste in an array of food & beverage products. Owing to this, most of the consumption of natural sweeteners is also witnessed in the food & beverage industry. With the growing demand for newer products from the end-consumers, food & beverage manufacturers have been developing and innovating an array of products, including various natural sweeteners.
By application, the beverage segment is projected to experience the fastest growth in the natural sweeteners market during the forecast period
The beverage segment accounted for a major share in the global market, in 2019, in terms of value. natural sweeteners are currently preferred in beverages, such as diet carbonated drinks, flavored water, and other beverages. Stevia is a key natural sweeteners used in beverages. It is a preferred natural sweeteners with reduced-calorie and zero glycemic indexes, which is used to produce numerous versions of energy drinks, soft drinks, ready-to-drink teas, flavored water, and fruit juices.
Key Market Players:
DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), FoodChem International Corporation (China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd (Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India (India), Suminter India Organics (India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), The Real Stevia Company (Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat (Mexico), Fooditive B.V. (Netherlands), Saganà Association (Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US)
