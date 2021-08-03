Probiotics Market: Global Outlook, Trends, and Forecast to 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2021 ) According to the new market research report “Probiotics Market by Application (Functional Food & Beverages (Dairy Products, Non-dairy Beverages, Infant Formula, Cereals), Dietary Supplements, Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Form (Dry, Liquid), End User, & Region – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Probiotics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 91.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among customers about their digestive health management, the rise in demand for quality food, and the increase in demand for quality animal-based products. Probiotics are found in supplement form, or as components in food and beverages.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift in consumption patterns of consumers and ultimately affecting the demand for diet being followed. Most of the consumers are opting for products with a nutritive value instead of junk or processed foods. In the US, all of a sudden, the sales of probiotics rose by 33% as people are panic about buying nutrient boosters keeping themselves immune and strong. Since then, retail stores and pharmacies are piling up stacks of probiotics in various forms. The fear of getting infected has resulted in the adoption of healthy lifestyle, thus increasing the demand for probiotics. As the danger of virus infection is among all the age groups, manufacturers are designing probiotics, which can have effective results in every individual.
Food & beverage segment is projected to be the largest segment in the probiotics market during the forecast period.
The food & beverage segment dominated the probiotics market, on the basis of application, during the forecast due to the rising popularity of probiotic functional foods & beverages among consumers. Awareness, faith in their efficacy, and safety are some of the factors driving the market of probiotics. The food & beverages segment is the largest revenue-earning market across regions. Consumers are now taking a proactive approach towards preventing chronic conditions. China and Japan are the two largest markets in the Asia Pacific, and the Japanese market is projected to reach its maturity level during the forecast period.
The animal probiotics segment is projected to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period.
The animals segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast. The ban on synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGP’s) in Europe is a factor driving the probiotics market. The motive behind the ban was to curb the practice of using antibiotics, antimicrobials, and other drugs for promoting the growth of livestock and increasing the production of meat, milk, and other products.
The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is a dominant region in the global probiotics market. Some factors that influence the market share include the high demand for functional foods and dairy products, the presence of key players in the regions, and awareness about the benefits of using probiotics. Top probiotic manufacturers such as Danone, Yakult Honsha, Nestlé, and Chr. Hansen together account for a share of more than one-third of the market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific, and also have manufacturing facilities across these regions and a strong distribution network.
Key Players:
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the probiotics market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Nestlé (Switzerland), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).
