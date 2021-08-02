Exoskeleton Industry New products, Service and Competitor Opportunities Analysis
Exoskeleton Market is projected to grow up to USD 3,450 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 47.8% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI Report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2021 ) Wearable devices that augment, strengthen, or restore human performance are known as exoskeletons. Metal and carbon are used, as well as fiber, soft, and elastic elements. Exoskeletons aid in the prevention of musculoskeletal problems in workers, which cost businesses billions of dollars each year. Exoskeleton users experience less back and shoulder pain and are able to be more physically active both on and off the job. Exoskeletons can move a user's arm weight from the shoulders, neck, and upper torso to the core of the body, minimizing physical stress. Mechanical support systems function by transferring body weight through a network of cables, pulleys, and springs that activate when the user's arm is raised and deactivate when the arm is lowered. Sensors, actuators, mechanical structures, algorithms, and control approaches are all used in exoskeletons to gather information and perform a motor function. Exoskeletons are notable for allowing direct interaction between humans and equipment. Cognitive human-robot interaction (CHRI) and physical human-robot interaction (PHRI) are the two types of human-robot interaction (pHRI)
The market is expanding because to rising demand for orthopedic rehabilitation in the healthcare sector, as well as growing military and defense industry investments in exoskeletons. Exoskeletons are becoming more common in industries including autos and construction, which is projected to drive market growth. Rising stroke prevalence, increased adoption of the exoskeleton, and a growing senior population on a global scale are all projected to have an impact on market growth over the projection period.
The geographic study in the Exoskeleton market report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Exoskeleton market is further split into major countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others for each region.
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as ATOUN Inc. (Panasonic), Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Myomo, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Parker Hannifin Corp
The 2021 Exoskeleton Industry report has been categorized as below
By Component
Hardware
Software
By Type
Powered
Passive
By Mobility
Stationary
Mobile
By Body part
Lower Extremities
Upper Extremities
Full Body
By Vertical
Healthcare
Defense
Industrial
Others
