Global Blockchain AI Market 2021-2027 Top 5 Key Players Analysis and Technology
Blockchain AI Market is projected to grow up to USD 975.8 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI report.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2021 ) Businesses that provide blockchain and artificial intelligence technology (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) dominate the blockchain AI market, which comprises sales of blockchain AI technology and related services. Blockchain is a decentralized network of computers that records and stores data in order to display a chronological series of events on a transparent and immutable ledger system, similar to that of a public ledger system.
The growing popularity of blockchain artificial intelligence drives up the demand for devices and increases the demand for computational handling abilities and capacity limits, thereby increasing the utilization of cloud services. This is a major impediment to the growth of the blockchain AI market because blockchain AI is complex and difficult to develop, manage, and implement blockchain AI systems that require specific skill sets to build blockchain AI; this is a major impediment to the growth of the blockchain AI market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating a significant opportunity for the blockchain artificial intelligence market in the coming years.
In computer science, artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines that have been programmed to think and act in ways that are similar to humans. As a result of the technology's ability to collect data and create value, blockchain and artificial intelligence convergence is unavoidable. In contrast, blockchain allows for the secure storage and sharing of data, whereas artificial intelligence (AI) can analyze and generate insights from data in order to create value.
The key players of the market are Figure Technologies (US), Cyware Labs (US), Core Scientific (US), NetObjex (US), Fetch.ai (UK), Ai-Blockchain (US), AlphaNetworks (US), Bext360 (US), Blackbird.AI (US), BurstIQ (US), Chainhaus (US), CoinGenius (US), Computable (US), Finalze (US), Gainfy (US), Hannah Systems (US), LiveEdu (UK), Mobs (US), Neurochain Tech (France), Numerai (US), SingularityNET (The Netherlands), Stowk (US), Synapse AI (US), Talla (US), Verisart (US), VIA (US), Vytalyx (US), Wealthblock.AI (US), and Workdone (US).
Few points from Table of Contents:
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers and Restraints
5. By technology:
5.1. key points
5.2. ML
5.3. NLP
5.4. Context-Aware Computing
5.5. Computer Vision
6. By component:
6.1. key points
6.2. Platform/Tools
6.3. Services
6.3.1. Consulting
6.3.2. System Integration and Deployment
6.3.3. Support and Maintenance
7. Blockchain AI Market Applications
7.1. key points
7.2. Smart Contracts
7.3. Payment and settlement
7.4. Data Security
7.5. Data Sharing/Communication
7.6. Asset Tracking and Management
7.7. Logistics and supply chain management
7.8. Business process optimization
7.9. Other applications
