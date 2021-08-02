2021 Global E-Sports (Electronic Sports) Market By Applications, By type By Revenue Streams
Esports Industry is projected to grow up to USD 4.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecasting period 2021-2027a WhipsmartMI report.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2021 ) Electronic sports (also known as esports) are competitive video game tournaments that are organised specifically for video game players. It simulates the experience of watching a professional sporting event by allowing viewers to watch video gamers compete against one another on a television screen. Competitive leagues and tournaments are the most common types of esports events. Sponsorships and advertisements, as well as tickets and merchandise, as well as media rights, generate the majority of esports revenue. Sponsorships are increasingly important in the esports industry, which is seeing an increase in the number of companies making investments in the sector.
The introduction of new sponsors is also critical for the future commercial success of esports, especially in light of rising player wages and an expanding esports market in recent years. Increasing revenue generation opportunities are expected to be available as the esports market matures over the next few years.eSports is an abbreviation for electronic sports, which can take the form of video games or other forms of entertainment. PC, console, mobile device, or tablet computers can all be used to play these games. It can be enjoyed as a recreational activity or as a competitive sport against other players on a professional level. As we move towards a more digitalized world, and as advanced gaming technologies become more affordable on a daily basis, eSports are becoming increasingly popular.
The Service Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Service Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
This report offers the major market player’s profiles, such as Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), FACEIT (UK), Nintendo (Japan), Gfinity (UK), Turner Broadcasting System (US), CJ Corporation (South Korea), Valve Corporation (US), Tencent (China), and Electronic Arts (EA) (US).
The Esports Market report has been categorized as below:
By application
Professional
Amateur
By type
Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
First-Person Shooter (FPS)
Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
Other
By Revenue Streams
Media Rights
Subscriptions
Online Advertisements
Tickets and Merchandise
Sponsorships and Direct Advertisements
Publisher Fees
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
New products/service competitors are exploring?
Key players in the Global Esports Industry and how extreme is the competition?
What are the future market trends that manufacturers are emphasizing on in the future updates?
For each segment, what are the crucial opportunities in the market?
What are the key growth strategies embraced by key market players in the market?
What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?
