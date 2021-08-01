Point Of Care Infectious Disease Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Driving the Growth of Point of Care Infectious Disease Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2021 ) Point of Care Infectious Disease Market size was estimated at $1.9 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Point of Care Infectious Disease industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the rising cases of infectious diseases caused by pathogenic microorganisms. Clostridium difficile, human papillomavirus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis are some of the infectious diseases that are transmitted through individuals and populations, thus impacting human and economic health as a whole. Lateral flow immunoassay (LFA) is the most common diagnostic method that meets the standards of colorimetric assay. It is used as a POC (point of Care) test to diagnose infectious diseases. To provide precise and timely guidance for case identification, effective diagnostic tools are required. Point of care tests provides the patient with actionable data, and serve as a personal radar.
In order to achieve patient care goals, the evolving space for point of care instruments is significantly advancing. The launch of handheld devices and self-testing devices has increased the access to testing and tracking services to the remote places where emergency treatment is a challenge. The growing prevalence rate of infectious diseases along with rising geriatric population contribute to boost the demand for better diagnostics in the market.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Analysis – By Disease
Based on Disease, Point of Care Infectious Disease Market is segmented into Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI), Tuberculosis (TB), Human Papillomavirus, HIV, Hepatitis B Virus, Pneumonia, Influenza, Hepatitis C Virus and others. Clostridium Difficile Infections has accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to huge volume of sales of POC kits for its diagnosis of CDI. CDI is often termed as C.difficile or C.diff. It is a bacteria that causes symptoms from diarrhea to inflammation in colon that sometimes become life threatening. CDI affects the old people most often in hospitals or in long-term care centers and mostly happens after use of antibiotic medications. However, studies show that the rate of CDI are growing in those who are not typically at high risk, such as young and active people that have not used antibiotics, and the ones who haven’t been in a healthcare facility. In the U.S., around 500,000 people become ill each year from CDI, and CDI diseases have increased and became severe and challenging to treat. Moreover, recurrent of CDI are also in the rise. Owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases like TB and growing demand for POC testing of Influenza, TB is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507062
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Analysis – By Technique
Based on Technique, Point of Care Infectious Disease Market is segmented Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Flow-through Test, Agglutination Test, Molecular Diagnostics. The lateral flow immunoassay (LFA) has held a dominant market share in 2020 owing to the faster diagnosis and the availability of test kits in decentralised settings. The molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow with fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing applications of ELISA, RT-PCR, and others in the infectious diseases point of care testing kits. Moreover, the rise in FDA approvals in this segment is boosting the sales of this segment.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Market accounted for the 41% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the technological advancements, and growing infectious diseases in this region. According to studies, each year 9% of population in the U.S. are affected by infectious diseases. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the year 2019, around 8,920 cases of Tuberculosis were reported in the United States. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing R&D expenditure in patient-centric facilities in China & Japan. For instance, in May 2017, One BioMed and A Star’s Genome Institute of Singapore has come under a joint venture for production of molecular diagnostic assay. In addition, the drastically increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, the prevalence of Human papillomavirus (HPV) is around 15.6% in women with normal cervical cytology in China. The prevalence of HPV is higher in central China it is around 20.5%. In addition, the presence of various government policies to promote early diagnosis are the factors poised to boost the market in this region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507062
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases:
The growing prevalence of infectious diseases like TB, Influenza, HIV, RSV lead to an increase in the rate of diagnostics of patients. For instance, in 2019 according to the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), round 38 million were tested positive for HIV/AIDS. According to the WHO, in 2018, approximately 10 million were affected by TB worldwide. Therefore, the increasing infection rate of various diseases globally leads to growth in uptake of POC kits for its diagnosis and aid to the growth of the market.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Challenges
Lack of Accuracy with POC Diagnostic Tests
Emerging countries accounts for the major portion of global population with high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria, TB. Lack of training for lab technicians and lack of proper lab infrastructure and accessibility owing to the lower per capita income of these low-middle income countries has led to decreased adoption of the Point of Care kits. According to a published article of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in the year 2019, within the survey of 420 clinician respondents of Africa, approximately more than 30% of clinicians were reported to lack proper training to perform a POC diagnostic test. Thereby resulting in the misinterpretation of results and affecting the accuracy rate of the tests and hampering the market growth.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market. Point of Care Infectious Disease Market top 10 companies are Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Alere, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cardinal Health, Siemens Healthineers, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Gene POC, Sight Diagnostics Ltd., BioMerieux SA.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In June 2020, Cepheid has announced to launch its four in one combination test Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV to detect RSV, Flu A, SARS-CoV-2, and Flu B from a sample of a single patient.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Market held the largest revenue share of 41% in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing prevalence of infectious disease in this region.
Rise in the R&D activities by the key players of the market in both diagnostic and therapeutic areas of infectious diseases is set to propel the industry growth.
Increase in FDA approvals for innovative diagnostic technologies are now rapidly delivering innovations in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market.
The development of rapid RT_PCR tests for diagnosing influenza for better detection of infection causing microorganism than the traditional tests are projected to fuel the market growth.
Related Reports :
A. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1311/POC-Diagnostic-Devices-market-research.html
B. Infectious Disease Testing/Diagnostic Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15125/infectious-disease-testing-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services
In order to achieve patient care goals, the evolving space for point of care instruments is significantly advancing. The launch of handheld devices and self-testing devices has increased the access to testing and tracking services to the remote places where emergency treatment is a challenge. The growing prevalence rate of infectious diseases along with rising geriatric population contribute to boost the demand for better diagnostics in the market.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Analysis – By Disease
Based on Disease, Point of Care Infectious Disease Market is segmented into Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDI), Tuberculosis (TB), Human Papillomavirus, HIV, Hepatitis B Virus, Pneumonia, Influenza, Hepatitis C Virus and others. Clostridium Difficile Infections has accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to huge volume of sales of POC kits for its diagnosis of CDI. CDI is often termed as C.difficile or C.diff. It is a bacteria that causes symptoms from diarrhea to inflammation in colon that sometimes become life threatening. CDI affects the old people most often in hospitals or in long-term care centers and mostly happens after use of antibiotic medications. However, studies show that the rate of CDI are growing in those who are not typically at high risk, such as young and active people that have not used antibiotics, and the ones who haven’t been in a healthcare facility. In the U.S., around 500,000 people become ill each year from CDI, and CDI diseases have increased and became severe and challenging to treat. Moreover, recurrent of CDI are also in the rise. Owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases like TB and growing demand for POC testing of Influenza, TB is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507062
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Analysis – By Technique
Based on Technique, Point of Care Infectious Disease Market is segmented Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Flow-through Test, Agglutination Test, Molecular Diagnostics. The lateral flow immunoassay (LFA) has held a dominant market share in 2020 owing to the faster diagnosis and the availability of test kits in decentralised settings. The molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to grow with fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing applications of ELISA, RT-PCR, and others in the infectious diseases point of care testing kits. Moreover, the rise in FDA approvals in this segment is boosting the sales of this segment.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Market accounted for the 41% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the technological advancements, and growing infectious diseases in this region. According to studies, each year 9% of population in the U.S. are affected by infectious diseases. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in the year 2019, around 8,920 cases of Tuberculosis were reported in the United States. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing R&D expenditure in patient-centric facilities in China & Japan. For instance, in May 2017, One BioMed and A Star’s Genome Institute of Singapore has come under a joint venture for production of molecular diagnostic assay. In addition, the drastically increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, the prevalence of Human papillomavirus (HPV) is around 15.6% in women with normal cervical cytology in China. The prevalence of HPV is higher in central China it is around 20.5%. In addition, the presence of various government policies to promote early diagnosis are the factors poised to boost the market in this region.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507062
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases:
The growing prevalence of infectious diseases like TB, Influenza, HIV, RSV lead to an increase in the rate of diagnostics of patients. For instance, in 2019 according to the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), round 38 million were tested positive for HIV/AIDS. According to the WHO, in 2018, approximately 10 million were affected by TB worldwide. Therefore, the increasing infection rate of various diseases globally leads to growth in uptake of POC kits for its diagnosis and aid to the growth of the market.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Challenges
Lack of Accuracy with POC Diagnostic Tests
Emerging countries accounts for the major portion of global population with high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria, TB. Lack of training for lab technicians and lack of proper lab infrastructure and accessibility owing to the lower per capita income of these low-middle income countries has led to decreased adoption of the Point of Care kits. According to a published article of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in the year 2019, within the survey of 420 clinician respondents of Africa, approximately more than 30% of clinicians were reported to lack proper training to perform a POC diagnostic test. Thereby resulting in the misinterpretation of results and affecting the accuracy rate of the tests and hampering the market growth.
Point of Care Infectious Disease Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market. Point of Care Infectious Disease Market top 10 companies are Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Alere, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cardinal Health, Siemens Healthineers, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Gene POC, Sight Diagnostics Ltd., BioMerieux SA.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In June 2020, Cepheid has announced to launch its four in one combination test Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV to detect RSV, Flu A, SARS-CoV-2, and Flu B from a sample of a single patient.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Market held the largest revenue share of 41% in 2020 owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing prevalence of infectious disease in this region.
Rise in the R&D activities by the key players of the market in both diagnostic and therapeutic areas of infectious diseases is set to propel the industry growth.
Increase in FDA approvals for innovative diagnostic technologies are now rapidly delivering innovations in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Market.
The development of rapid RT_PCR tests for diagnosing influenza for better detection of infection causing microorganism than the traditional tests are projected to fuel the market growth.
Related Reports :
A. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostic Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1311/POC-Diagnostic-Devices-market-research.html
B. Infectious Disease Testing/Diagnostic Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15125/infectious-disease-testing-market.html
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.