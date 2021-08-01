Facial Injectables Market Size Estimated to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2026
ncrease in the Adoption of Injectable Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Driving the Growth of Facial Injectables Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2021 ) Facial Injectables Market size is estimated to reach $22.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Facial Injectables are the face skin fillers that are used in many applications, such as dark circles removal, thinning of the lips, enhancement of cheekbones, and other applications. These injectables are also used to reduce wrinkles and smoothen skin appearance caused by aging and acne. These injectable fillers are injected into the lines and tissues of the face to restore the facial fullness that decreases with age and also fewer the appearance of wrinkles. Rise in the adoption of injectable dermal fillers, such as calcium hydroxylapatite and polymer fillers, growing demand for hyaluronic acid injectable fillers for lip augmentation, and increase in the adoption of injectable fillers for facial line correction are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Facial Injectables Market for the period 2021-2026.
Facial Injectables Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type
The Facial Injectables Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Collagen Fillers, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA), Hyaluronic Acid (HA), and Polymer Fillers. The Botulinum Toxin Type A segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as growing adoption of fillers and injectables among the middle-aged women to reverse the signs of aging and increase in the adoption of botulinum toxin type A to treat cervical dystonia. The rise in the demand for botulinum toxin type A to block acetylcholine release in the treatment of chronic sialorrhea is driving the growth of the Facial Injectables Market. The Hyaluronic Acid segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to its ability to store moisture in the skin and making the skin healthier. Hyaluronic Acid has a moisture-binding characteristic that helps in maintaining the vital moisture responsible for the plumpness of the facial skin.
Facial Injectables Market Segment Analysis-By Application
The Facial Injectables Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Lip Augmentation, Facial Line Correction, Face Lift, Lipoatrophy Treatment, Acne Scar Treatment, and Others. The Facial Line Correction segment held the largest share in 2020 attibuted to the factors such as increasing demand for softening the facial lines and folds among the young population and rise in the approvals of injectable treatments for facial wrinkles. The rise in the adoption of calcium hydroxylapatite injectable filler for facial line correction is driving the growth of the Facial Injectables Market. The Lip Augmentation segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of hyaluronic acid injectable fillers for lip augmentation and increase in the demand for reshaping of normal lips to improve the dimensional relation with the nose, teeth, and surrounding facial structures.
Facial Injectables Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
North America held the largest share with 32% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for botulinum toxin type A to block acetylcholine release in the treatment of chronic sialorrhea and rise in the number of the male population opting for aesthetic procedures. The rise in the demand for hyaluronic acid injectable fillers for lip augmentation is driving the growth of the Facial Injectables Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of injectable dermal fillers, such as calcium hydroxylapatite and polymer fillers and increasing popularity of various facial injectable treatments for the reduction of skin folds.
Facial Injectables Market Drivers
Increase in the Adoption of Injectable Hyaluronic Acid Fillers
Injectable hyaluronic acid fillers are increasingly being adopted to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and to create structure and volume to the face and lips. Injectable Hyaluronic Acid fillers also play an important part in the correction of changes associated with aging. Moreover, the widespread availability and continuous improvements in these fillers by the key players is further propelling the growth of the Facial Injectables Market.
Rise in the Number of Male Population Opting for Aesthetic Procedures
The male patient population across the world are opting for aesthetic procedures like facial line correction lip augmentation, acne treatment, face lift, and aesthetic procedures. Many young male patients in developed nations are also adopting injectable polymer fillers and calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) fillers for wrinkle removal, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Facial Injectables Market.
Facial Injectables Market Challenges
Side Effects of Existing Facial Injectables
The popularity of various facial injectable treatments was increasing rapidly among the younger generation across the world for the reduction of skin folds, enhancement of lips, wrinkle removal, acne treatment, scars treatment, and other applications. However, the side effects of existing injectable dermal fillers, such as redness, bruising, and swelling is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Facial Injectables Market.
Facial Injectables Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Facial Injectables Market. Key companies of this market are Allergan, Ipsen, Merz Pharma, Medytox Inc, BioScience GmbH, Sinclair Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Inc, Galderma S.A., Suneva Medical, Inc, and Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In February 2020, BioScience GmbH has launched Hyaprof Soft, which is a monodensified dermal filler suitable for superficial indications. Hyaprof Soft is designed to improve cohesivity and plasticity to allow homogeneous soft tissue rejuvenation and is also suitable for the correction of moderate, deeper lines, and philtrum treatment.
In May 2019, Allergan has launched its newest facial filler Juvéderm® Volux, which is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler that is designed to replace lost facial volume. Juvéderm® Volux is surprisingly dense and is also more adept at lifting the tissue.
In April 2019, Merz has launched the new Belotero® Revive Dermal Filler to improve skin hydration, reduce roughness and minimize the appearance of fine lines. This dermal filler product contains a unique combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Facial Injectables Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for hyaluronic acid injectable fillers for lip augmentation.
The rise in the adoption of calcium hydroxylapatite injectable filler for facial line correction is driving the Facial Line Correction segment. However, the side effects of existing injectable dermal fillers is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Facial Injectables Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Facial Injectables Market report.
