No Women in Heaven: Illuminating Truths Intenebrated by Tradition
Are there really no women in heaven? New religious book offers an untraditional interpretation of the Holy Bible, what the soul actually is, and when we arrive in heaven.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2021 ) July 30, 2021 – Denver, CO and Seattle, WA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new religious book by Dr. Newton Ward Miller. Contrary to its title, No Women in Heaven: Illuminating Truths Intenebrated by Tradition, the book has nothing against women and simply offers biblical fact: No one goes to heaven at death. And by the same token, no one goes to hell.
The Bible teaches that death brings “sleep,” the analogue of nightly slumber, except there are no dreams. Just as one awakens from a night’s rest, they also awaken from the sleep of death. The Bible calls this “resurrection.” A person awakens in resurrection as the same person they were when they fell asleep. This is the essential truth about death that the church, for the most part, ignores.
According to No Women in Heaven, there will be two resurrections. The first is that of believers—Christians who became followers of Christ in this life and who will be resurrected when Christ returns. The second resurrection comprises everyone else, a truly large event that takes place after the Millennium, the thousand-year rule of Jesus that commences upon His return to Earth. Revelation ties this resurrection to the great white throne and the judgment to take place at that event. Jesus states plainly that at this resurrection, some are raised to life, some to condemnation; the latter are cast into the lake of fire and consumed. This much is indisputable biblical truth, and proof is set forth in the pages of this book.
As for “no women,” this part of the thesis is inferred from a number of biblical details and is accordingly somewhat speculative; the author does not present it as unchallengeable fact. But consider the first resurrection: Paul avers that believers will be “changed,” resurrected as spirit-beings—no longer flesh and blood. Jesus observed that they will be “like the angels” and will not marry. Hence, there will be no need for sexuality. There are many references in the Bible to angels, and they are always spoken of as male, never as female.
Dr. Miller’s conclusion is, therefore, that resurrected believers will all be male, although without genitalia. There will thus be no “women” as such in the first resurrection, though many will be former women—but no longer female in form.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/NoWomenInHeaven.
At 500 pages, No Women in Heaven is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the religious category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4308-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 casebound Retail: $69.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: BIBLES / God’s Word / Study
About the Author: Dr. Newton Ward Miller, a religious scholar who recently completed an extensive study of biblical prophecy, is a man of many passions. Dr. Miller received two bachelor’s degrees at the University of Redlands in California and went on to receive his Master of Music degree at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a Ph.D. at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He taught at the University of Redlands, Baylor University in Texas, and the University of Hawaii. For enjoyment, Dr. Miller is constantly reading the Holy Bible, flying his own airplane, playing music whenever he can and riding his bicycle through the streets of his hometown of Redlands, California.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
The Bible teaches that death brings “sleep,” the analogue of nightly slumber, except there are no dreams. Just as one awakens from a night’s rest, they also awaken from the sleep of death. The Bible calls this “resurrection.” A person awakens in resurrection as the same person they were when they fell asleep. This is the essential truth about death that the church, for the most part, ignores.
According to No Women in Heaven, there will be two resurrections. The first is that of believers—Christians who became followers of Christ in this life and who will be resurrected when Christ returns. The second resurrection comprises everyone else, a truly large event that takes place after the Millennium, the thousand-year rule of Jesus that commences upon His return to Earth. Revelation ties this resurrection to the great white throne and the judgment to take place at that event. Jesus states plainly that at this resurrection, some are raised to life, some to condemnation; the latter are cast into the lake of fire and consumed. This much is indisputable biblical truth, and proof is set forth in the pages of this book.
As for “no women,” this part of the thesis is inferred from a number of biblical details and is accordingly somewhat speculative; the author does not present it as unchallengeable fact. But consider the first resurrection: Paul avers that believers will be “changed,” resurrected as spirit-beings—no longer flesh and blood. Jesus observed that they will be “like the angels” and will not marry. Hence, there will be no need for sexuality. There are many references in the Bible to angels, and they are always spoken of as male, never as female.
Dr. Miller’s conclusion is, therefore, that resurrected believers will all be male, although without genitalia. There will thus be no “women” as such in the first resurrection, though many will be former women—but no longer female in form.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/NoWomenInHeaven.
At 500 pages, No Women in Heaven is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the religious category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4308-9 Format: 8.5 x 11 casebound Retail: $69.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: BIBLES / God’s Word / Study
About the Author: Dr. Newton Ward Miller, a religious scholar who recently completed an extensive study of biblical prophecy, is a man of many passions. Dr. Miller received two bachelor’s degrees at the University of Redlands in California and went on to receive his Master of Music degree at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a Ph.D. at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He taught at the University of Redlands, Baylor University in Texas, and the University of Hawaii. For enjoyment, Dr. Miller is constantly reading the Holy Bible, flying his own airplane, playing music whenever he can and riding his bicycle through the streets of his hometown of Redlands, California.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 8886726657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 8886726657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.