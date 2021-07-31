Blockchain in the Insurance Market Value to Reach USD 1,628 million by 2027
Blockchain in the Insurance Market is projected to grow up to USD 1,628 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 85.4% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2021 ) Blockchain technology in insurance refers to a decentralised, shared digital distributed ledger that records and provides a historical record of a person's transactions, such as claims, and thus assists insurers in preventing, detecting, and countering frauds. Claims can be managed transparently and responsively with the help of blockchain technology, which is available to both insurers and their customers. New models based on blockchain technology are currently being tested and proven out by insurance companies, beginning with low-risk internal prototypes and pilot projects within their existing infrastructure.
Blockchain technology continues to be a popular topic in both the business world and the news media. Many people have heard of blockchain, but they may not be aware of what it is in its most basic form. Blockchain is a data structure that allows for the creation of a digital ledger of transactions and the ability to share this ledger among a distributed network of computers, according to its most basic definition.
The Blockchain in Insurance Industry report has been categorized as below
By Provider
Application and solution provider
Middleware provider
Infrastructure and protocols provider
Blockchain in Insurance Market Application
GRC management
Death and claims management
Identity management and fraud detection
Payments
Smart contracts
Others (content storage management and customer communication)
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
