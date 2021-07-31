Lithium-Ion Battery Market Growth, Applications, Size and Share Analysis 2021-2027
Lithium-Ion Battery Market is projected to grow up to USD 106.3 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2021 ) The global lithium-ion battery market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.
Some leading key players of the global lithium-ion battery market includes Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LITEC Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), A123 Systems, LLC, China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and GS Yuasa International Ltd.
The Global Lithium-Ion Battery market report has been categorized as below
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Power
Industrial
Medical
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
By Battery Types
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
Lithium Titanate Oxide
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
By power Capacity
0-3,000 mAh
3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh,
10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh,
Above 60,000 mAh
