Body Dryer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.0% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
The Body Dryer Market is Poised to Receive Upswing Owing to Increasing Hygiene Issues and Risk of Disease Transmission Is the Major Factor Driving Growth of the Global Body Dryer Market.Body Dryer Market size was valued at $2,978 million in 2020 and is an
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2021 ) Body Dryer Market size was valued at $2,978 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $5,143 million by the end of 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Body Dryer industry growth rate is attributed to the rising need to reduce medication errors and development of automated systems with improved features and is likely to new opportunities. Body dryers are type of air dryers that eliminate the need of bath towels by the usage of steam system. Body dryers blow hot or cold air at high speeds, ranging from 60-100 km/h, onto the body and are being developed to limit the use of bath towels. Body dryers are typically available in two different types, wall mounted and on-floor types and can be installed as per customers’ requirements. These products are not only ideal to be used for humans, but can also be used for pets as well. Body Dryer contains an infrared transmitter on the top and a pod located on the underside of the top of the dryer which intakes the air that blows out. The pod works owing to a fan, a heating element, and a motor situated inside the pod. A body dryer can easily create a spa-like atmosphere in the bathroom. Moreover, the main reason behind the growing popularity of body dryer is the possession of advanced technological appliances & products has become an essential lifestyle statement for consumers in recent years. Furthermore, smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by nonresidential and residential buildings, especially in urban areas. are the substantial driving factors of the body dryer market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Body Dryer Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type
In 2020, on the basis of product type, wall mounted body dryer segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the body dryer market. The wall mounted body dryer segment held the largest market on account of the fact that the product provides vertical airflow at uniform temperature and is easy to use thereby, positively impacting the segment growth. Furthermore, the product is easy to use for people with sensitive skin and mobility issues.
On the contrary, on-floor body dryer segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 6.89%. The prime factors supplementing the growth of this segment owing to the fact that the on-floor body dryer can finish the task of drying within minutes owing to the presence of intense jets of air, which is to continue drive the segment growth in the forecast period 2021-2026. Furthermore, the product is cost-effective and easy to install as well as to repair, which is anticipated to further fuel the segment growth.
Body Dryer Market Segment Analysis - By End Users
On the basis of end users, commercial segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the Body Dryer market in 2020 owing to high demand from hotels, wellness centers, and spas is expected to drive the segment growth. Rapid growth of the commercial sectors, especially across developing regions is poised to positively influence the product demand.
On the other hand, residential segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The residential is to witness a healthy growth owing to consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene coupled with their willingness to spend more on luxury convenience products has been driving the sale of the residential product across the globe. Apart from this, rapid growth of smart homes market is anticipated to bode well for the demand product demand. Easy installation and premium designs are anticipated to attract more consumers. All these factors are to drive the segmental market growth.
Body Dryer Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America is the major region dominating the body dryer market with a market share of 38.2% in the year 2020. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of commercial spaces is anticipated to fuel the product demand form U.S. and Canada. Moreover, presence of key manufacturers such as Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Kingkraft, and Full Body Dryer LLC, fosters the growth of the market. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellbeing and willingness to spend more on hygiene product thereby, aiding the regional body dryer market growth.
However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for body dryers from commercial spaces such as hotels, spas, sports centers, hospitals, and gyms in countries such as China and India fosters the growth of the market in the region. Apart from this, rising purchasing power of consumers coupled with demand for premium personal hygiene products has been affecting the market for body dryer positively.
Body Dryer Market Drivers
Increasing Hygiene Issues And Risk Of Disease Transmission
The body dryer market is poised to receive upswing owing to increasing hygiene issues and risk of disease transmission is the major factor driving growth of the global body dryer market. In addition, increasing risk of transmission of infectious diseases among patients in the hospitals and admission of several geriatric patients and patients with temporary or permanent disability and limited mobility are factors encouraging healthcare authorities of hospitals to install body dryers in order to eliminate possibilities of disease transmission and ensure faster recovery of patients, and to avoid mishaps such as slipping or falling. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards smart homes and smart bathrooms is another factor driving market growth to a significant extent.
Body Dryer Market Challenges
High Cost Of The Product
Despite several drivers, higher costs of the product, and high costs associated with product installation and maintenance as compared to towels is a major factor that could hamper growth of the market. In addition, easy availability of disposable towels and wipes are other major factors that could challenge market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period 2021-2026.
Body Dryer Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Body Dryer Market. In 2020, Body Dryer market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Body Dryer Market top 10 companies are Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Valiryo, AKW Medi-Care Ltd and others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In November 2020, Vairyo Technologies S.R.L. partnered with Fraunhoffer-In Haus-Zentrum to develop newer kinds of innovative body dryers for the specialized business segments such as nursing homes, hospitals and rehabs.
In March 2020, Miracle Healthcare Inc. secured funding of $10000 to launch an innovative body dryer “Arebo” in Chicago U.S.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Body Dryer market with a share of 38.2% in the year 2020.
The factors such as growing awareness concerning the personal hygiene associated with escalating spending capacity; particularly on premium hygiene products are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Body Dryer market.
Additionally, factors such as Rising innovation and automation in consumer appliances and increasing demand for body dryers from various commercial sectors along with the citizens with impaired physical mobility are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507120
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507120
