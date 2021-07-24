Antimicrobial Suture Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
The Increasing Technological Advancements With Research and Development Activities is Driving the Growth of Antimicrobial Suture Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2021 ) Antimicrobial Suture Market size is estimated at $318 million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antimicrobial sutures are surgical threads that are coated with antimicrobial agents and are sterile. They're used to stitch up wounds and incisions, as well as to heal them. It reduces the risk of surgical site infection caused by surgical sutures, thus driving the antimicrobial suture industry. Antimicrobial suture come with antimcrobial material coatings and is mainly of three types like Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures and Automated Suturing Devices. Antimicrobial impregnated suture is a form of suture that is used to prevent surgical/injury site infections as well as to speed up and enhance the healing process. Ethicon, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, released the first ethicon antibacterial suture in 2003. To resolve bacterial adherence and avoid surgical site infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests using triclosan antibacterial coated sutures. According to the CDC's 2011 healthcare-related infection (HAI) prevalence study, 157,500 surgical site infections associated with inpatient surgeries were identified in the United States driving demand for Antimicrobial Suture Industry. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand as disposable income rises and people become more conscious of diseases and preventive healthcare, thereby, driving the demand for Antimicrobial Suture Industry.
Antimicrobial Suture Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on Type, Antimicrobial Suture Market is segmented into Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures and Automated Suturing Devices – Disposable and Reusable. Absorbable Sutures accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. Absorbable sutures are used to provide additional wound support before the wound has healed enough to handle normal stress. In natural materials, absorption occurs through enzymatic degradation, while in synthetic materials, absorption occurs through hydrolysis. Enzymatic degradation induces more tissue reaction than hydrolysis. Chronic wound diseases affected about 5.7 million people in the United States in 2018, according to data released by the US National Library of Medicine. Owing to the disease's high prevalence, there will be many opportunities for companies in the industry to expand. Significant factors driving the antimicrobial surgical sutures market owing to the adoption of technologically advanced devices, an increase in surgical site infections, and an increase in the number of surgeries along with the aging population and patients with various chronic diseases aids to Antimicrobial Suture Industry expansion. Automated Suturing Devices segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026 as it is most widely used owing of safety concerns to the patient and prevention of surgical site infection. The demand for automated suturing devices is increasing as the number of procedures performed in hospitals rises, as does the demand for safe surgical site closure, the prevention of hospital acquired infection, and improved healthcare quality, which drives the Antimicrobial Suture Industry.
Antimicrobial Suture Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Based on Application, Antimicrobial Suture Market is segmented into Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries and Others. Cardiovascular Surgeries accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. According to the World Health Organisation, the global geriatric population is projected to nearly double between 2015 and 2050, growing from 12.0 to 22.0%. A vascular dysfunction in the geriatric population, as well as an increase in congenital defects, is expected to drive this section. In addition, cardiovascular disease is becoming more prevalent as a consequence of physical inactivity and an unhealthy lifestyle. According to the American Heart Association, at least 48% of adults in the United States suffer from cardiovascular disease. Development can be attributed to increased cardiovascular disease prevalence, rising diabetes incidence, rising healthcare spending, and technical advances drive segment growth. Orthopedic Surgeries segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is set to an increase in the incidence of orthopaedic surgery combined with a growing geriatric population and increased public awareness. The orthopedic industry has been able to sustain steady growth owing to continuous advances and advancement in the field of orthopaedic surgery, thereby, expanding the Antimicrobial Suture Market.
Antimicrobial Suture Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Antimicrobial Suture Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020 owing towards the rising road accidents, sports injuries, and the presence of several key players in the region. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, especially in the United States, will provide numerous opportunities for companies operating in this region to expand. In North America, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) govern trade relations (TPP). According to NAFTA, the United States, Canada, and Mexico have eliminated customs and trade duties on medical devices like surgical suture, Absorbable Sutures and the region generates nearly US$ 20.5 trillion in products and services, enhancing the market's growth. The country's aging population are the primary drivers of segment development. According to the United States Census Bureau, the population of people aged 65 and up increased by 1.6 million from 2016 to 2017 is accelerating Antimicrobial Suture Industry expansion across the region. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing towards region's burgeoning medical tourism industry, rising chronic disease prevalence, and favourable reimbursement situation. Furthermore, major surgical suture manufacturers are concentrating on gaining a competitive advantage in these high-growth markets, which is assisting the region's growth.
Antimicrobial Suture Market - Drivers
The Increasing Technological Advancements With Research And Development Activities:
The market is anticipated to develop owing the growing technological advancements. Knotless barbed sutures, antimicrobial surgical sutures, Absorbable Sutures, surgical site infection, antibacterial sutures, elastic and electronic sutures, and bioactive sutures (including drug-eluting and stem cell-seeded sutures) have all seen increased use in surgical procedures. For instance, Ethicon, Inc. (US) introduced two new spiral barbed sutures in August 2016 - STRATAFIX Spiral PDS Plus and STRATAFIX Spiral Monocryl Plus. These antibacterial sutures promote rapid wound healing, allowing patients to recover more quickly. Drug delivery to the target location has been made possible prior to the development of drug-eluting surgical sutures, which has important therapeutic and diagnostic potential. Suture coatings, braiding processes, and antibacterial coatings have all been improved in the past few years. Only one medication, Ethicon's Triclosan-coated polyglactin 910, polyglycolic acid or Vicryl Plus Antibacterial, is currently available on the market, and it has been shown to reduce surgical site infection rates by 30%. The advantages of advanced suturing products have resulted in a major increase in their use and acceptance by surgeons, aiding growth towards the Antimicrobial Suture Market.
Antimicrobial Suture Market Challenges
Increased Usage Of Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures:
The popularity of minimally invasive operations is growing, owing to the advantages of these procedures, which include shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, and less bleeding and pain. The growing preference for these procedures over traditional surgery has reduced the use of surgical sutures, potentially limiting market growth. Allergic reactions to antimicrobial sutures demand for innovative and advanced wound sealing products such as absorbable sutures, and other prevention methods are all expected to restrict the market's growth. Strict regulatory requirements and a shortage of standardization resources in some developed and developing countries are two major factors that are expected hinder Antimicrobial Suture industry growth.
Antimicrobial Suture Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Antimicrobial Suture Market. Antimicrobial Suture Market top 10 companies are Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Dolphin Sutures, Lotus Surgicals, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., DemeTECH Corporation, EndoEvolution, LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences, Internacional Farmaceutica and Boston Scientific Corporation.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In October, 2020, Johnson & Johnson acquired Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a corporation that discovers and creates new therapies for immune-mediated diseases for $6.5 billion in cash. This acquisition will have a positive impact on the company's growth.
In March, 2020, Smith & Nephew plc launched PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT), which has a pump life of up to 14 days. The new pump incorporates the functionality and benefits of previous PICO sNPWT models, as well as an improved pump that needs less user interaction. This cutting-edge framework incorporates additional design enhancements that aid in patient management and health-care professional performance
Key Takeaways
The growing need for early and reliable diagnosis, as well as the increasing demand for better medical solutions around the globe, is expected to drive demand for Antimicrobial Suture.
Geographically, North America Antimicrobial Suture Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 owing to the involvement of potential players who are developing innovative products, high investments in R&D and support of government towards the use of medical equipment’s and investments in healthcare. In the final report, the scope of the Antimicrobial Suture Market for various regions will be given.
The Antimicrobial Suture Industry is being driven by the growing demand of surgical procedures, minimally invasive procedures, the aging population, and favorable reimbursement policies for surgical procedures.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Antimicrobial Suture Market.
