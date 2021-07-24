AI in Education Market To Reach USD 10.65 billion by 2027 a WhipsmartMI report
AI in Education market is projected to grow up to USD 10.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2021 ) Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of science that develops and studies technologies that are designed to stimulate human intellect processes. AI's primary goal is to optimize regular operations by increasing their speed and efficiency. The use of technology in education is changing the way we teach and learn all around the world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the disruptive technologies that may be used to tailor the learning experience of different learning groups, teachers, and tutors. The major benefit of AI is that it can be trained to do a wide range of activities, allowing for a more customized approach to teaching. It's a universal solution for learners and educators to obtain a collection of tools suited to their individual needs to enhance their routine, boost productivity, improve accessibility, and scale operations.
The growing need for individualized education based on AI is a major driving force in business. Personalized learning solutions aid in a better knowledge of students' academic goals, interests, and educational backgrounds, allowing for a more personalized educational experience. Students may create courses that meet their needs and receive feedback on their progress during the course.
The global AI in Education market is segregated on the basis of Component as Solution and Service. Based on Technology the global AI in Education market is segmented in Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Based on Application the global AI in Education market is segmented in Learning Platform & Virtual Facilitators, Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS), Smart Content, and Fraud & Risk Management.
