Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market Size Estimated to Reach $5,000 Million by 2026
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2021 ) Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market size is estimated to reach $5,000 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over 2021-2026 forecast period. Whole cell cholera vaccine is used for the prevention of cholera disease. Recombinant B-subunit has combination with killed whole cell V. Cholera O1 that provide more protection and increases immunization. Cholera is a kind of diarrheal disease which is caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholera. Cholera Vaccine such as Dukoral is formulated with killed V. cholerae O1 together with the recombinant cholera toxin B subunit helps to increase immunity to fight for cholera disease. Growing incidence of cholera and rising demand for vaccine is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market for the period 2021-2026.
Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Segment Analysis – By Type
The global Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market based on Type can be further segmented into Adults, and Children. The Adults segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is owing to rising cases of cholera diseases among adults and increasing sanitization and hygiene issue among adults. The Children segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% for the period 2021-2026. This is owing to increasing doses of cholera vaccine among children owing to increasing bacterium vibrio cholerae that increases the demand of whole cell cholera vaccine and are increasing the growth of this segment.
Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The global Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, and Others. The Hospitals segment registers for the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine highest market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing availability of large number of vaccines and provides quick services, availability of skilled professional. Moreover, increasing availability of recombinant B- Subunit to increase immunity against cholera increases the demand of vaccine and are increasing the growth of this segment. The Clinical Research Institutes segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 2.6% over 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to increasing clinical procedure for the approval of vaccine increases the research and are increasing the growth of this market.
Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Segment Analysis – By Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing cholera disease and rising developments in research institutes for vaccine. According to World Health Organization, about 67% of people in Asia Pacific are suffering from cholera disease in 2016 that increases the demand of cholera vaccine and are rising the growth of this market.
However, North America is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising demand of vaccine and increasing development in healthcare.
Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market Drivers
Growing Incidence of Cholera
Increasing incidence of cholera and increasing demand for cholera O1 vaccine increases the growth of the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market. According to World Health Organization, about 4 million cases of cholera are estimated and about 21000- 143000 deaths occur in 2020 that increasing the growth of the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market over 2021-2026.
Rising Demand of Vaccine
Increasing demand of vaccine to increases the immunity against cholera is increasing the growth of the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market. According to World Health Organization, in 2017 about 10 million doses of oral cholera vaccine are funded in various countries that increases the growth of Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market over 2021-2026.
Covid-19 Impact:
COVID-19 pandemic had greatly affected the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market. Owing to pandemic, there is lockdowns that increases the problems in supply chain of vaccine and manufacturer production capacities that increases the risk in the continuation of immunization programmes for cholera vaccine that are negatively affected the growth of this market.
Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market Challenges
High Cost and Time Required
The factors that is set to impede the growth of the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market are the high cost and time required to produce vaccine. Moreover, lack of access to adequate care for cholerais set to create hurdles for the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market.
Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market. Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine top 10 companies include, AstraZeneca, Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited, Valneva SE, Merck & Co. Inc., EuBiologics, Sanofi, Emergent Biosolutions Inc., Valneva SE, GlaxoSmith, and Astellas Pharma Inc.
Developments
In October 2020, EuBiologics are working on the development of whole cell vaccine and manufactured bivWC vaccine, which is low expensive and increasingly used to prevent cholera.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market owing to increasing cholera disease and rising developments in research institutes for vaccine.
Growing incidence of cholera and rising demand for vaccine are likely to aid in the market growth of the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market report.
High cost and time required to produce vaccine is set to create hurdles for the Whole Cell Cholera Vaccine Market.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
