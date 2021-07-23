Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026
Rising Automotive Sector Especially in Developing Nations Such As China and India and Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles Is Driving the Growth of Automotive Glass Bonding Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2021 ) Automotive Glass Bonding Market size is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026. With the growing demand for vehicles in various sectors such as transporting and commercial, the automotive glass bonding market is witnessing an increase in demand. Whereas, one of the most crucial aspects of glass-to-glass or glass-to-metal bonding is the use of adhesive or sealants to make the joint load-bearing. They had the strength, the flexibility for bonding two materials with very different expansion coefficients, and could seal against moisture. Delay in curing time of adhesives will create few hurdles for the automotive glass bonding market as the manufacturing plants are not running on its full potential.
Covid-19 Impact
The rapid spread of coronavirus has had a major impact on global markets as major economies of the world were completely in lockdown mode. Hence owing to this, all the major manufacturing plants were shutdown and even when the lockdown is uplifted many of the companies have yet not opened all of their manufacturing plants because of the shortage of manpower. Therefore, this has declined the demand for automotive glass bonding market.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Analysis - By Glue Type
UV Curable Glass Glue has been on the most demanding glue in the automotive glass bonding market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. UV light-curable glass bonding adhesives cure in seconds to form high-strength bonds for glass, metal, and plastic substrates. Glass bonding adhesives cure upon exposure to LED or UV/Visible light, activator or heat for UV-blocked and tinted glass. Many of the UV glass bonding adhesives are optically clear and are ideal for joining parts in a variety of applications including Headlamps, bullet proof glass and others. These adhesives cure quickly when exposed to light of the appropriate wavelength and intensity. These adhesives are also used in industries as diverse as munitions to art glass.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Windshield held the largest application segment in automotive glass bonding market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. For windshield joint bearing, in early applications butyl tapes were used, then polysulfide rubber materials. These were lower strength materials that held the windshield and backlight (rear window) in place, using the large bond area of the two substrates. These materials also functioned as a sealant, to prevent water intrusion. A decorative reveal molding was also used to cover the interface of the exposed bonded joint edge and the painted metal body opening. The new structural requirements took advantage of the large bond area and the strength of the glass to not just hold the glass in place, but to make the joint load-bearing and thus part of the load bearing structure to pass roof crush tests. For this, a stronger adhesive/sealant is needed. Thus, the demand for automotive glass increases.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Passenger vehicles has been the primary market for automotive glass bonding market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Because according to the production statistics of 2019 from OICA, almost 67 million passenger vehicles were manufactured. Automakers used laminated glass in their windshields to optimize occupant safety during accidents and to protect passengers from projectiles during normal driving conditions. For all its benefits, though, the first types of laminated glass offered limited puncture resistance. In recent time’s laminated glass consists of a thin layer of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) inserted between two layers of solid glass. In addition to laminated glass, automakers began to use tempered glass. This type of glass is used in the vehicle's side and back windows and gains its strength through a heating and rapid cooling process that strengthens the glass' outer surface as well as its core.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC has dominated the automotive glass bonding market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, as majority of vehicles are produced in the Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and Others. Owing to the larger population in the APAC region the demand for vehicles in this region is very high for both personal and commercial use, this has eventually led to the increased demand for longer distance roadways network in this region. AH1 is the longest route of the Asian Highway Network, running from Tokyo, Japan via Korea, China, Southeast Asia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran to the border between Turkey and Bulgaria west of Istanbul where it joins end-on with European route E80. Whereas according to the production statistics of 2019 released by OICA, China and India are 1st and 5th largest producer of motor vehicles including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses and others.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Drivers
Rising Automotive sector especially in developing nations such as China and India
As India is still a developing nation and it has very larger land around the nation, so with the growing industrialization in this country, the demand for heavy trucks or vehicles will increase, which will be led to the market growth for automotive glass bonding. Whereas the demand for passenger vehicle is already very high, this shows a very great future for the automotive glass bonding market in India and China both. As according to the OICA, China and India are the 1st and 5th largest motor vehicles producer, with production of 25 million units and 4.5 million units respectively in the year 2019.
Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles
The shift towards electric vehicles in the developed and developing nations would increase the usage vehicles and will also help the automotive glass bonding market over the forecast timeframe. According to the electric vehicle world sales database, Europe is the beacon of EV sales in 2020 with 57 % growth for H1, in a vehicle market that declined by 37 %. The rapid increases of EV sales started in September 2019 and gained further momentum in 2020. Furthermore, according to IEA’s global electric vehicle outlook 2020, as compared to 2018, in 2019 there is an increase in 1.52 million, i.e., reaching 4.79 battery electric vehicles around the world. This data shows the growing demand for electric vehicles owing to this the automotive glass bonding demand will also increase.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Challenges
Curing Time of Adhesives
The final strength of the adhesive bond is achieved only after curing. The adhesive which were used in the automotive glass bonding needs a particular wait time to solidify before bonding materials. This led to slowdown the manufacturing process of motor vehicles and hence the manufacturer starts to look for replacements for other products. Chemically curing adhesives are reactive materials that require chemical reaction to convert them from liquid (or thermoplastic) to solid. Once it is cured, these adhesives generally provide high strength, flexible to rigid bond lines that resist temperature, humidity and other chemicals also.
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the automotive glass bonding market. Major players in the Automotive glass bonding Market are The DOW Chemical Company, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa, Sika AG, Kiwo, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Bohle Group, Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd, Threebond Holdings Co., Ltd.,among others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In May 2019, Sika has completed the acquisition of Parex. With annual sales of US$ 1.2 billion (1.2 CHF billion), Parex is a leading mortar manufacturer with an impressive track record of profitable growth and attractive margins.
In August 2020, Henkel Adhesive Technologies has decided to expand its state-of-the-art production area for UV-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) at the site in Salisbury, North Carolina. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. This expansion of Henkel’s existing site broadens the company’s capabilities to provide more sustainable and innovative pressure sensitive adhesive solutions to the tape, label, medical, and graphic films markets.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive glass bonding market owing to the increasing demand of automotive in this region.
Glass bonding gives faster joining process than drilling and less skill required than machining holes in glass, this is likely to aid in the market growth of automotive glass bonding.
One of the current trends in glass bonding is adhesives, its usage in small electronics which require bonding into wearable devices.
Delay in curing time after applying adhesives, will create hurdles for the automotive glass bonding market.
