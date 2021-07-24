APAC To lead Mold Release Agents Market Worldwide a WhipsmartMI Report
The Mold Release Agents market size is projected to grow at CAGR 5.18% rate during the forecast period a WhipsmartMI report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 24, 2021 ) Increased use of mold release agents in various applications such as die-casting, rubber molding, PU molding, plastic molding, composite molding, and concrete is expected to boost the growth of the market. On the basis of product type, the mold release agents market has been segmented into water-based mold release agent, solvent-based mold release agent, and others. During the forecast period, water-based mold release agent is projected to lead the market in terms of value, owing to increased awareness about the use of environmentally friendly products. In addition its non-flammable properties increased its usage in the market.
The PU molding is projected to remain the largest segment among others in the mold release agents market during the forecast period. Applications such as furniture, bedding, automotive seating, interior spaces of automobiles, and footwear soles demand for PU molding and hence fuel the growth of mold release agents market.
View more @ https://whipsmartmi.com/report/mold-release-agents-market
Request a Sample of this report valued at USD 1500 (Single User License) @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/cm0132/Mold-Release-Agents-Market
APAC is expected to dominate the market, holding the largest share in mold release agents during the forecast period, in terms of value. The presence of major mold release agents players, such as TAG Chemical India Pvt. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Daikin Industries Ltd., has lead the growth in the region. Furthermore, growth in die-casting, PU molding, rubber molding, plastic molding, composite molding, wood composite & panel pressing, and concrete applications in the region is increasing the demand for mold release agents.
Few Points from Table of Contents:
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Mold Release Agents Market Drivers
3.1.1. Rapidly Growing Automotive and Construction Industries
3.1.2. Increasing Demand From Various Applications
3.2. Challenges
3.2.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
3.2.2. Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents
3.2.3. Rising Use of Non-Stick Coatings on Molds
3.3. Opportunities
3.3.1. Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies
4. Executive Summary
5. Mold Release Agents Market, By Product Type
5.1. Water-Based Mold Release Agent
5.2. Solvent-Based Mold Release Agent
5.3. Others (paste, lubricating oil, and petroleum jelly)
6. Mold Release Agents Market, By Application
6.1. Die-Casting
6.2. PU Molding
6.3. Rubber Molding
6.4. Plastic Molding
6.5. Composite Molding
6.6. Wood Composite & Panel Pressing
6.7. Concrete
6.8. Others (paper, mining, electronics, and glass)
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Whipsmart Market Intelligence blog
Whipsmart Market Intelligence Press Releases
The PU molding is projected to remain the largest segment among others in the mold release agents market during the forecast period. Applications such as furniture, bedding, automotive seating, interior spaces of automobiles, and footwear soles demand for PU molding and hence fuel the growth of mold release agents market.
View more @ https://whipsmartmi.com/report/mold-release-agents-market
Request a Sample of this report valued at USD 1500 (Single User License) @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/cm0132/Mold-Release-Agents-Market
APAC is expected to dominate the market, holding the largest share in mold release agents during the forecast period, in terms of value. The presence of major mold release agents players, such as TAG Chemical India Pvt. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Daikin Industries Ltd., has lead the growth in the region. Furthermore, growth in die-casting, PU molding, rubber molding, plastic molding, composite molding, wood composite & panel pressing, and concrete applications in the region is increasing the demand for mold release agents.
Few Points from Table of Contents:
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Mold Release Agents Market Drivers
3.1.1. Rapidly Growing Automotive and Construction Industries
3.1.2. Increasing Demand From Various Applications
3.2. Challenges
3.2.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
3.2.2. Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents
3.2.3. Rising Use of Non-Stick Coatings on Molds
3.3. Opportunities
3.3.1. Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies
4. Executive Summary
5. Mold Release Agents Market, By Product Type
5.1. Water-Based Mold Release Agent
5.2. Solvent-Based Mold Release Agent
5.3. Others (paste, lubricating oil, and petroleum jelly)
6. Mold Release Agents Market, By Application
6.1. Die-Casting
6.2. PU Molding
6.3. Rubber Molding
6.4. Plastic Molding
6.5. Composite Molding
6.6. Wood Composite & Panel Pressing
6.7. Concrete
6.8. Others (paper, mining, electronics, and glass)
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Whipsmart Market Intelligence blog
Whipsmart Market Intelligence Press Releases
Contact Information:
Whipsmart
Neeraj
Tel: +1 5102005090
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Whipsmart
Neeraj
Tel: +1 5102005090
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.