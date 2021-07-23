WhipsmartMI 2021 Global Dental Imaging Industry Research Report
A WhipsmartMI report on Dental Imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecasting period 2021-2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 23, 2021 ) Dental imaging is an elegant strategy which completely depends on the extent of radiation penetrating through the dental structures. Radiation hammer the film and strikes an image that helps our medical man study the reason beyond the matter, , including gum disease, early cavity , abscesses, and abnormal growths. The dental imaging market also includes intraoral & extraoral X-ray systems along with digital technology, and these are rapidly penetrating the market and taking the place of analog systems. Therefore, which are the most driving forces of its demand.
In the current world framework where the most specialize in technological advancements has risen it is anticipated that the benefits of advanced dental imaging can guarantee its larger adoption within the years to return back. The growing demand for dentistry, the increasing affordability of imaging systems, and also the want for fast and accurate diagnosis are the main factors developing the expansion of the global dental imaging market
The Dental Imaging market report has been categorized as below
By Application
Implantology
Endodontics
Oral & maxillofacial surgery
Orthodontics
By End User
Dental hospitals & Clinics
Dental diagnostic institutes
Dental academic & Research centers
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of Europe
The Dental imaging market is segmented on the basis of Application, end user and region. Based on application the market is segmented into Implantology, Endodontics, Oral & maxillofacial surgery and Orthodontics. Based on end user the market is segmented into Dental hospitals & Clinics, Dental diagnostic institutes and Dental academic & Research centers.
The key players in the global dental imaging market includes Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Carestream Dental, LLC, VATECH Co., Ltd, General Co., Ltd, Inc, Apteryx Imaging, Inc, ACTEON Group, Owandy Radiology, J. MORITA CORP, Align Technology, and Midmark Corporation.
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
