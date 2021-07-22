Textile Colourant Market Size Forecast to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026
Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions Will Augment the Demand is Driving the Growth of Textile Colourant Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2021 ) Textile Colourant Market size is forecast to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. The textile industry accounts for the largest consumption of colourants such as dyestuffs. New chemical colorants in the form of dyes as paste are getting widely deployed in the textile industry. In the textile industry, synthetic textile dyes are used to give common shades of textile material for a competitive market. Synthetic organic dyes such as direct dyes, dye processing, reactive dyes, laser dyes, and others are now predominantly used by the textile industry. In addition, the latest developments in thermo-chromic textile dyes have enhanced the use of textile products for sports and military wear. The latest dyes at low temperatures can change from one specific color to colorless at high temperatures. The key drivers of market growth are the high demand for textile dyes/pigments globally. APAC is the lucrative market for the textile and textile dyes/pigments industry due to lower production costs due to the availability of raw materials and labor at cheaper rates. Strict environmental regulations are, however, hampering business growth
COVID-19 Impact
Overall, the market situation for textiles is gradually and slowly recovering, even as the impact of Covid-19 is enormous and the recovery is gradual. By reducing economic growth, the pandemic has reduced textile demand in China, the largest textile importer so far and the fastest growing textile sector. The Coronavirus pandemic affects all aspects of the world's economy significantly. Nevertheless, the sectors that would be particularly hard hit are those that fall into this group under the category of non-essential, such as clothing and accessories.
Textile Colourant Market Segment Analysis - By Form
Liquid Form held the largest share in the Textile Colourant market in 2020. As a result of their chemical binding or physical trapping inside or around the textile fiber, textile dyes impart color to a textile material, typically with a high degree of permanency. To produce the colorant in situ within the garment, liquid precursors are added to textile materials. In the coloration of textiles, both dyes and pigments are used. At any stage during their application, the former compounds are found in solution, while the latter colorants remain insoluble both within any vehicle in which they are distributed and within the textile material itself.
Textile Colourant Market Segment Analysis - By Fibers
Natural Fiber held the largest share in the Textile Colourants market in 2020. Natural fiber composites are comparatively lighter and have more power than traditional fibers, and are also commonly used for interior and exterior applications in the automotive industry. These fibers are commonly used, among others, to produce fabrics, apparel, building materials, medical dressings, and vehicle interiors. The abundance of natural fibers in China, India, and the United States, in particular cotton, is a major contributor to the growth of the global textile industry. Silk is used in upholstery and clothing, as it is fine as well as coarse in all variations. Wool and jute are used for their strength, elasticity, and softness as textile fabrics. During the forecast era, the growing consumption of natural fibers, such as cotton, silk, wool, and jute, would drive the global textile market.
Textile Colourant Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Dyes has been the primary market for Textile Colourant in 2020. The synthetic dyes and their excellent colourfastness characteristics are economical prices. Since these dyes are the by-products of crude oil, they are particularly poisonous and can cause benthic photosynthesis suppression, and are highly carcinogenic. The natural dyes, however, are anti-allergic, non-toxic, and readily available. They are biodegradable and have deodorizing effects as well. Natural dyes have different drawbacks in their properties as well. They have color fastness issues such as color yield, reproducibility outcomes, dying processes are different and difficult and properties of fastness, as already mentioned. Globally disperse dyes are widely manufactured consisting the share of approximately 35% in 2020. In terms of consumption, China is the major consumer with a share of 38% followed by the U.S. holding the share of 17% in 2020.
Textile Colourant Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Apparels has been the primary market for Textile Colourant in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors such as unpredictable developments in fashion and the short product life cycle have improved the category of apparel. With an increase in living standards and the demand for well-furnished homes, it is used in interior design. In the global apparel industry, women’s apparel consist of major share of approximately 30% followed by men’s apparel consisting 20% of the share during 2020. For the coloring of yarns, fabrics, and clothes, clothing dyes consist of dyes and pigments. Such dyes are added by either dyeing or printing. Some industry analysts estimate that by the early part of the next decade, digital printing could account for 10 percent of the entire textile printing market. Innovations in printing and dyeing technologies have resulted in a range of developments in the field of textile dyes, including shorter processing times, smaller batch sizes reduced production costs, and increased output efficiencies.
Textile Colourant Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC dominated the Textile Colourant market with a share of more than 44% in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. China and other developing countries such as India are major producers of textile and have been regarded as the source region for exports. However, due to steady income growth driving demand for textile staples, the region is slowly becoming a significant consumer as well. There has been a rapid rise in household consumption of cotton in developing regions than in other areas of the world in recent years. It is also likely that the increased penetration of organized retail would boost textile consumption in the domestic markets, especially in India. The U.S. is a significant consumer of technical textiles, followed by Western Europe and Japan. However, the technical textile industry in developed countries such as the United States and Japan is maturing in a significant way. India has become a key market for technical textile products due to the rapid economic growth that has led to infrastructure development as well as higher disposable incomes. The growth in the textile industry will augment the textile colourant market as it will drive the consumption and demand from the textile industry.
Textile Colourant Market Drivers
Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Solutions will Augment the Demand.
Natural dyes are extracted from natural products such as plants, insects, rocks, and microorganisms. Natural dyes are organic because they are organic and biodegradable and satisfy the garment industry's high demand as well. Excessive use of these synthetic dyes will lead to extreme health threats and disruptions of the eco-balance of nature. The related synthetic dye toxicity, carcinogenicity, and allergic reactions have increased interest in clinically safer, disease-free, non-polluting, and biodegradable natural dyes.
R&D and New Textile Dyeing Methods can Drive Market Growth.
The growing environmental impact from effluents discharged by the textile dyeing industry has increased the demand for new textile dyeing methods. Manufacturers are using digital printing on textiles, including cotton and other cellulosic fabrics like rayon. Printing textiles with pigments rather than dyes uses very little water and produces much less waste than traditional methods. Digital printing is one example from a growing list of new, more sustainable fabric-colouring technologies from both major suppliers and smaller chemical and biotech start-ups. Companies see the market potential in fixing the unsustainable water and energy activities of dyeing and its dependency on harmful chemicals that can provide startling hues to waterways and damage human health.
Textile Colourant Market Challenges
Stringent Government Regulations can Restrict Market Growth.
There are many distinct, complex chemical structures of dyes used in textile finishing and there are many products in commercial use. There is a clear recognition of uncontrolled exposure to some dangerous dyestuffs as potentially harmful to health. Recognized respiratory sensitizers are some reactive dyes. The severe impact of dyes on the health and environment has raised the demand for stringent regulations from the environment and government departments. The rise in stringent regulations will impact the market severely.
Textile Colourant Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Textile Colourant market. Major players in the Textile Colourant market are Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS AG, KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Archroma Management LLC, DyStar Group, Standard Colors Inc., Dye System Inc., Sanyo Colors Work Ltd. and Others.
Acquisition/Technology Launches
In July 2020, Sun Chemical acquired Sensient Technologies Corporation’s digital inks business. The company has bought 100% of the shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks. Sensient’s ink brands in the textiles and apparel sectors include ElvaJet, Xennia, and SensiJet.
In February 2020, Royce Global acquired C.H. Patrick & Co.’s Textile Dye and Chemical business. The acquisition will significantly broaden Royce’s product offerings to the Textile Industry.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominated the Textile Colourant market owing to the mature textile industry in the region especially in China and India. In order to cater to the demand of the textile industry and also sustain the supply chain, these two countries are expanding their manufacturing base for textile dyes.
The demand for textile dyes in countries such as Japan, the US, and the European Union is showing a downward trend due to tight legislation and environmental standards. Furthermore, countries in MEA and Latin America also showing noticeable use of textile colorants in the near future.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various fibers, type and application in Textile Colourant market and their specific segmented revenue.
