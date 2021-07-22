UAE Cleaning Services Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% During the Forecast Period 2021–2026
Growing Demand for Services Like Floor Scrubbing, Home Disinfection Among Various Verticals Like Residential, Hospitals Are Predicted To Contribute Toward the Growth of UAE Cleaning Services Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2021 ) UAE Cleaning Services Market size was estimated at $2.3 Million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. UAE Cleaning Services industry has witnessed significant growth owing to increasing fatal diseases, awareness and consciousness among individuals and businesses about health of their family and employees. The cleaning services include floor scrubbing, pest control, home disinfection, glass cleaning fumigation services and others. When compared to past decades, accelerated urbanization has been noted, resulting in increased disposable income. As a result of women empowerment, both men and women of urban areas were seen working and adopting completely different lifestyles. Therefore, individuals find it impossible to combine work and domestic tasks in today’s hectic lifestyle. Furthermore, the growing health diseases along with increased health consciousness among people, is motivating to use cleaning services for home disinfection, fumigation, pest control especially for residential and commercial purposes. Thus, people or households tend to employ cleaning services as they are cost effective and assist in the maintaining hygiene environment in residential areas. The ongoing COVID-19 has increased the concerns for cleanliness and hygiene at the work place. It is found that a clean workplace enhances the employee focus and reduces distractions. An unpleasant desk often distracts an employee from an assigned job, while an organized workplace emphasis on work. The gradual re-opening of workplaces or offices has necessitated the hygiene procedures to ensure the safety to the workers and customers. In order to avoid the outbreak of pandemic, the region’s demand for disinfectant and sanitization services has skyrocketed especially for home disinfection, floor scrubbing, and fumigation services for pests control. The demand for home disinfection and workplace cleaning services, are predicted to have a positive effect on market development. As a result, the market for UAE cleaning services is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate in the coming years in order to prevent any further pandemic.
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis – By Service Type:
Based on service Type, UAE Cleaning Service Market is segmented into Window cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Cleaning, Maid Services, Carpet and Upholstery and others. Floor and carpet cleaning segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 as it is a tedious and time-consuming process since the floor area is large in corporate office. As a result, the fee paid to this service is higher than other services like as upholstery and window cleaning. Upholstery cleaning is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the present and future impact of the COVID-19. Upholstery includes couches, padded chairs and others that are mostly exposed to direct human contact. Therefore, in order to achieve home disinfection and safety of employees in commercial spaces during and post the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19 outbreak, most of the household and corporate offices are increasingly availing upholstery cleaning services.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507162
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Based on End User, UAE Cleaning Service Market is segmented in to Commercial, Residential. Commercial segment has accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. Commercial sector includes office buildings, hospitals, educational institutes, and hotels, restaurants that makes substantial investments in keeping their premises clean and safe by floor scrubbing, fumigation for pests’ control and others. Moreover, as cleanliness is linked to infection prevention and control, hospitals spend significant amount to maintain cleanliness in order to prevent and control infections. Home disinfection after COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to support the residential segment growth. Disinfecting the premises, floor scrubbing, fumigation services to pest control are the basic things followed to maintain cleanliness. Industrial segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026. In order to perform construction cleaning tasks like oil spill, debris and dust cleaning service providers are appointed. Furthermore, renovation undertaken by manufacturing facilities necessitate regular clean-up.
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis Drivers
Growing prevalence of fatal diseases:
The growing number of infectious diseases owing to the improper or poor hygiene maintenance has become the major factor driving the demand for UAE cleaning service market. Owing to the rising number of fatal diseases, individuals and businesses has become more conscious about their employees and family members. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has great impact on the mind set of people in cleanliness and home disinfection as cleanliness is linked to prevention of various infections.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507162
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis Challenges
COVID-19 Pandemic
Though the coronavirus pandemic had its impact on people mind set on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene environment in their premises, it had a negative impact on the market. As COVID-19 has encouraged the customers to perform all their household activities like as cleaning, washing dishes and other activities by themselves rather than appointing a professional cleaning service provider. Moreover, owing to the technological advancements in cleaning gadgets further restrains the growth of UAE cleaning service market.
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the UAE Cleaning Services Market. UAE Cleaning Services Market top 10 companies are Lamp Pest Control & Cleaning Services, GlobaleX, cleaning Company, Tanzif WhiteSpot Cleaning Service, Franek, Green Touches, JustMop, Coral Blue Cleaning Services.
Key Takeaways
COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the emergence of cleaning services and to launch government programs like as National Disinfection and Sterilization Programme to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Growing demand for services like floor scrubbing, home disinfection among various verticals like residential, hospitals are predicted to contribute toward the growth of UAE cleaning services market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the UAE Cleaning Services Market.
Related Reports:
A. Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Vietnam-Sanitary-Ware-Bathroom-Accessories-Market-Research-507119
B. Autodosed Machine Detergent Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18799/autodosed-machine-detergent-market
For more Consumer Products and Services Market reports, Please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis – By Service Type:
Based on service Type, UAE Cleaning Service Market is segmented into Window cleaning, Vacuuming, Floor Cleaning, Maid Services, Carpet and Upholstery and others. Floor and carpet cleaning segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 as it is a tedious and time-consuming process since the floor area is large in corporate office. As a result, the fee paid to this service is higher than other services like as upholstery and window cleaning. Upholstery cleaning is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the present and future impact of the COVID-19. Upholstery includes couches, padded chairs and others that are mostly exposed to direct human contact. Therefore, in order to achieve home disinfection and safety of employees in commercial spaces during and post the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19 outbreak, most of the household and corporate offices are increasingly availing upholstery cleaning services.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507162
Report Price: $ 5900 (Single User License)
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Based on End User, UAE Cleaning Service Market is segmented in to Commercial, Residential. Commercial segment has accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. Commercial sector includes office buildings, hospitals, educational institutes, and hotels, restaurants that makes substantial investments in keeping their premises clean and safe by floor scrubbing, fumigation for pests’ control and others. Moreover, as cleanliness is linked to infection prevention and control, hospitals spend significant amount to maintain cleanliness in order to prevent and control infections. Home disinfection after COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to support the residential segment growth. Disinfecting the premises, floor scrubbing, fumigation services to pest control are the basic things followed to maintain cleanliness. Industrial segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2021-2026. In order to perform construction cleaning tasks like oil spill, debris and dust cleaning service providers are appointed. Furthermore, renovation undertaken by manufacturing facilities necessitate regular clean-up.
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis Drivers
Growing prevalence of fatal diseases:
The growing number of infectious diseases owing to the improper or poor hygiene maintenance has become the major factor driving the demand for UAE cleaning service market. Owing to the rising number of fatal diseases, individuals and businesses has become more conscious about their employees and family members. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has great impact on the mind set of people in cleanliness and home disinfection as cleanliness is linked to prevention of various infections.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507162
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Analysis Challenges
COVID-19 Pandemic
Though the coronavirus pandemic had its impact on people mind set on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene environment in their premises, it had a negative impact on the market. As COVID-19 has encouraged the customers to perform all their household activities like as cleaning, washing dishes and other activities by themselves rather than appointing a professional cleaning service provider. Moreover, owing to the technological advancements in cleaning gadgets further restrains the growth of UAE cleaning service market.
UAE Cleaning Services Market Segment Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the UAE Cleaning Services Market. UAE Cleaning Services Market top 10 companies are Lamp Pest Control & Cleaning Services, GlobaleX, cleaning Company, Tanzif WhiteSpot Cleaning Service, Franek, Green Touches, JustMop, Coral Blue Cleaning Services.
Key Takeaways
COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the emergence of cleaning services and to launch government programs like as National Disinfection and Sterilization Programme to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Growing demand for services like floor scrubbing, home disinfection among various verticals like residential, hospitals are predicted to contribute toward the growth of UAE cleaning services market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the UAE Cleaning Services Market.
Related Reports:
A. Vietnam Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Accessories Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Vietnam-Sanitary-Ware-Bathroom-Accessories-Market-Research-507119
B. Autodosed Machine Detergent Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18799/autodosed-machine-detergent-market
For more Consumer Products and Services Market reports, Please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.