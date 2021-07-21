2021 Glycomics Market Key Players, Segmentation By Product, By Application, By End-user and By Region
Glycomics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2021 ) Glycomics is the comprehensive research of the structure of the glycomes, such as genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects of the given cell or organism. Glycomics study is majorly utilized in various applications like drug discovery, oncology, immunology, and more.
Glycomics market is expanding worldwide, and therefore the factors driving this market are increased study activities on glycomics research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in research and development, and development within the proteomics market. Additionally , developing countries like India and China are providing productive opportunities for vendors during this market.
The Glycomics market is segmented on the basis of product is enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzyme segment has acquired the largest share in the glycomics market growth. In the application division, the drug discovery and development is considered to have the largest share in the glycomics market because ofthe increasing investments in research and development. Further, based on end-users, the market has been segregated into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio-Techne, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Takara Bio, S-BIO subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Waters Corporation, RayBiotech, Z Biotech, Chemily Glycoscience, Dextra Laboratories, Lectenz Bio, and Ludger Ltd., these are the major key players in the global glycomics market.
The Glycomics market segmentation has been categorized as below
By Product
Enzymes
Glycosidases & Neuramidases
Glycosyltransferases & Sialyltransferases
Other Enzymes
Instruments
Mass Spectrometry Instruments
Chromatography Instruments
Arrays
Other Instruments
Kits
Glycan Release Kits
Glycan Labeling Kits
Glycan Purification Kits
Other Kits
Carbohydrates
Oligosaccharides
Monosaccharides
Other Carbohydrates
Reagents & Chemicals
By Application
Drug Discovery & Development
Disease Diagnostics
Other Applications
By End-user
Academic Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Clinical Laboratories
