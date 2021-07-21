2021 Agriculture IoT Market Global Competition and Major Competitors Analysis
Agriculture IoT Market is projected to grow up to USD 18.4 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027 a WhipsmartMI report.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 21, 2021 ) The application of modern technology for cultivating clean and sustainable agricultural techniques for greater farm productivity is referred to as agriculture IoT. Multiple IoT sensors that can assess and update themselves based on working conditions are used in smart farming to collect real-time data generated during the product creation phase. The expanding usage of precision farming techniques, as well as the increasing acceptance of IoT and cloud-based solutions, are driving the growth of the Agriculture IoT market. However, data security concerns and a scarcity of experienced farmers to effectively deploy IoT in agriculture are projected to be a stumbling block for this sector. View more @ https://whipsmartmi.com/report/agriculture-iot-market
By farm size, the agriculture IoT market for small farms is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Due to the decreasing cost of farm automation equipment and technological advancements that make it more feasible to deploy automation tools even on smaller farms to achieve high returns on investments, small farms are expected to adopt automation and other advanced technologies at the fastest rate in the coming years.
The Agriculture IoT market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Agriculture IoT market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Agriculture IoT Market Driving Factors: Farmers around the world are adopting VRT, remote sensing, and guidance technology at a faster rate.
Precise farming may guarantee excellent returns for farmers, if employed with full potential, by gathering geospatial soil, animal and plant and other intra-field information, to fight the detrimental impact of nature on cropland. In addition, precision farming offers insights on irrigation requirements, liquid fertilizers, nutrients, herbicides and insecticides, hence decreasing resource wastage and overall agricultural costs. In agricultural practices, advanced technologies, such as remote sensing, variable rates (VRT), guidance technologies, software for efficiency mapping, GPS and data-management software help to increase land fertility and profitability, facilitate sustainability, maximize productivity, reduce agricultural costs and lower overhead labor costs.
Opportunities: In agricultural farms, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones is increasing.
Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are rapidly transitioning from battlefields to agricultural fields, capturing highly accurate aerial photos up to hundreds of hectares/acres in a single flight and saving a significant amount of money. Agricultural drones are less expensive than surveillance drones, and they have advanced sensors and imaging capabilities that give farmers new opportunities to boost crop productivity while decreasing resource waste.
About whipsmartmi:
We are a growth partnership company that provides fact-based consulting services focused on helping our clients achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in business-to- business and business-to- consumer markets. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
We serve a wide spectrum of global industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Information Technology, Communication, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Aviation, and Chemicals among others. Our well-seasoned blend of technical and marketing expertise enables us to serve our customers with comprehensive study of global supply chains that helps them to devise highly effective strategies.
Request a Sample @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0718/Agriculture-IoT-Market
