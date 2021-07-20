Global Mobile Analytics Industry To Grow at a CAGR of 24.83% during 2021-2027
WhipsmartMI report on Mobile Analytics Market analysis offers the major market player’s profiles, such as IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Localytics, Adobe, Webtrends, ComScore, Flurry, Microsoft, and Mixpanel
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2021 ) Mobile Analytics Market is projected to grow up to USD 11.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.83% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
Mobile analytics can be used to track app revenue as well as consumption. Furthermore, the solution enables business owners to stay on top of current trends and make data-driven decisions, enhancing client engagement and app monetization. On the other side, the rise of mobile analytics has aided in enhancing client brand awareness. Furthermore, the technology enables businesses to undertake quality assessments.
Some of the important factors driving the growth of the mobile analytics market are increasing smartphone penetration, increased use of a broad variety of mobile applications, and the requirement for user retention in mobile applications. However, privacy concerns related with the use of mobile data are a major consideration that could limit the growth of the mobile analytics industry. Furthermore, rising need for effective app management and the adoption of diverse app marketing methods are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the mobile analytics market.
The Mobile Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Types
Mobile advertising and marketing analytics
In-app behavioral analytics
Application performance analytics
Others
By deployment models
Cloud
On-premise
By verticals
Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Retail and e-Commerce
Telecommunication and IT
Media and Entertainment
Government
Healthcare and life science
Gaming
Travel and Hospitality
Others
The mobile analytics industry analysis is segmented in terms of type, deployment, verticals and geography. In terms of type the market is segmented mobile advertisement, application performance analytics and others. Based on vertical the market segmented into Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and e-Commerce, Telecommunication and IT, Media and Entertainment, Government, Healthcare and life science, Gaming, Travel and Hospitality and Others. The two popular deployment methods in the industry are on premise and cloud based deployment model.
