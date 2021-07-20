MEM Media Market Size Estimated to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
The Growing Advancements in Synthetic Cell Culture for the Treatment of Schizophrenia is Driving the Growth of the MEM Media Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 20, 2021 ) MEM Media Market size is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Minimum Essential Medium (MEM) is a synthetic cell culture medium that is used to maintain cells in tissue culture. It is one of the most widely used synthetic cell culture media that plays an integral role in cell culture technology by supporting in vitro cellular research. An improvised version of MEM media consists of approximately four times as many amino acids present in the initial version of the cell culture formula. Increase in the demand for L-glutamine in tissue culture, growing recommendations for cell culture media without L-glutamine, and rise in government initiatives for research in the biopharmaceutical industry are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the MEM Media Market for the period 2021-2026.
MEM Media Market Segment Analysis-By Component
The MEM Media Market based on the Component can be further segmented into the With L-glutamine and Without L-glutamine. The With L-glutamine segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is attributed to the factors such as growth leveraging of cells that have high energy demands and large amounts of nucleic acids and also serves as an auxiliary energy source when cells are rapidly dividing. It can be offered in both liquid and powdered forms as a supplement for cell culture media, which is driving the growth of the MEM Media Market. The Without L-glutamine segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for general purpose medium with a broad range of cell culture applications and rise in the research and development activities by the key players. Synthetic cell culture media without L-glutamine are increasingly being recommended by the Tissue Culture Association owing to its excellent batch-to-batch consistency.
MEM Media Market Segment Analysis-By Disease Indication
The MEM Media Market based on the Disease Indication can be further segmented into Schizophrenia, Migraine, Nausea and Vomiting, Opioid Dependence, and Others. The Schizophrenia segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as rise in the prevalence of schizophrenia in developed nations and increase in the research and development activities for the treatment of schizophrenia. The growing advancements in synthetic cell culture for the treatment of schizophrenia is driving the growth of the MEM Media Market. The Migraine segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the rise in the production of anti-migraine drugs in the tissue culture of Tanacetum parthenium and increase in the investment by the key players.
MEM Media Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
North America held the largest share with 37.9% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing applications of MEM media in tissue culture, increase in the government initiatives for research in the biopharmaceutical industry. The rise in the adoption of L-glutamine in tissue culture is driving the growth of the MEM Media Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing demand for MEM media without L-glutamine for its excellent batch-to-batch consistency and increase in the focus on the synthetic cell culture media by the key players.
MEM Media Market Drivers
Rise in the Adoption of L-glutamine in Tissue Culture
There is a rapid increase in the demand for L-glutamine in cell and tissue culture as it supports the growth of cells that have high energy demands and also synthesize large amounts of nucleic acids. It became an alternative energy source for rapidly dividing cells that use glucose inefficiently. It serves as a crucial component of synthetic cell culture media and is a readily available amino acid for energy production when carbohydrate source is not available, which is driving the growth of the MEM Media Market.
Increase in the Demand for Synthetic Cell Culture Media in Cell Culture Technology
MEM media is one of the most widely used synthetic cell culture media and can be used with a variety of suspension mammalian cells. It plays an integral role in cell culture technology by supporting in vitro cellular research. It also supplies the nutrients necessary for cell cultures to survive, which is one of the major factors that is propelling the growth of the MEM Media Market.
MEM Media Market Challenges
Lack of Efficient Research Infrastructure
The MEM media can be used with a variety of adherent mammalian cells. It is increasingly being utilized for the cultivation of a variety of cells grown in monolayers and also has applications in culture bone marrow cells and amniotic cells for chromosome analysis. However, the lack of efficient infrastructure for research activities in MEM media is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the MEM Media Market.
MEM Media Market Competitive Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the MEM Media Market. Key companies of this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sigma Aldrich, BI Worldwide, Stemcell, Corning, Atlanta Biologicals, Nippon Genetics, Miltenyi Biotec, Mediatech Inc, and Lonza among others.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America MEM Media Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of L-glutamine in tissue culture.
The ability to support the growth of cells that have high energy demands and large amounts of nucleic acids is driving the With L-glutamine segment. However, the lack of efficient research infrastructure is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the MEM Media Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the MEM Media Market report.
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
