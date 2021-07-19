Amine Oxide Market Forecast to Reach $564 Million by 2026
Increasing Demand for Amine Oxide As Thickeners in Paints and Coatings is Also Anticipated To Boost the Growth of the Amine Oxide Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 19, 2021 ) Amine Oxide Market is forecast to reach $564 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Amine oxides, which are also known as amine-N-oxide and N-oxide, are mild surfactants and is thus considered to be the main factor driving the market for amine oxides in skin-friendly personal care products. In industrial applications, such as thickeners, emollients, emulsifiers and conditioners, amine oxide is often used for various end-use applications. Also, the increasing use of long-chain alkyl amine oxides as foam stabilizers and amphoteric surfactants is estimated to raise the growth of the market. However, the release of toxic chemicals and gases into the environment during the manufacture of these chemicals and rising green alternatives is expected to restrict the amine oxide industry growth.
Impact of Covid-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government-ordered lockdowns have led to a profound recession impacting virtually every region of the world in 2020; the consumption and production of consumer products such as personal care and home care products was also hit, leading to the declination of the amine oxide market.
Amine Oxide Market Segment Analysis- By Type
Non-ionic surfactants held the largest share in the amine oxide market in 2020. Non-ionic surfactants and foam stabilizers are used as long-chain alkyl amine oxides. Amine oxides have a polarity close to that of quaternary ammonium salts and are highly polar molecules. They are widely used in the home and personal care industries, as well as in the agrochemical industry, due to the mildness associated with non-ionic (no charge) surfactants. In addition, the lack of charge leads to the ability of nonionic oils to efficiently emulsify oils, making them a great player in removing soiled surface grease and oils. Although cleaning products around the home or an industrial environment is generally associated with this class of surfactants, but they are often used in other fields also. Thus, with an increase in the demand for non-ionic surfactants the market for amine oxide is anticipated to rise in the forecast period.
Amine Oxide Market Segment Analysis- By Application
Consumer products held the largest share in the amine oxide market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Consumption of personal care and home care products are driving the consumer products sector. The market growth for amine-N-oxide is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for mild surfactants, particularly from the personal care industry. Even at high temperatures in hard water, personal care products containing amine oxide provide improved performance. In home cleaning materials, amine oxides are also commonly used. Amine oxide is a surface active agent that is used to adjust water's surface tension which helps to increase wetting surfaces, emulsify, foam and also helps to clean the surface. Thus, the growing demand for home cleaning products is expected to augment the overall market growth. Therefore, with the increasing demand for consumer products worldwide the demand for the amine oxide market is expected to grow in the forecast period.
Amine Oxide Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
The Asia Pacific region held the largest share with 35.9% in amine oxide market in 2020. Globally the demand for amine oxide market is dominated by Asia Pacific region due to the higher demand for consumer products from various countries. Also, the growing demand for the use of sulfur-free and milder personal care products is expected to fuel the overall growth of the market for amine oxides. In several member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), amine oxide is known as a high production volume class of compounds. Japan and South Korea is one of the major manufacturers of amine oxide also known as amine-N-oxide or N-oxide in Asia Pacific. According to the International Trade Administration, South Korea is the world's 9th largest cosmetics industry, accounting for about 2.8 per cent of the global industry. Meanwhile, overall cosmetics imports in 2018 increased by 5.4 percent compared to 2017. Thus, the demand for the amine oxide market is therefore anticipated to increase in the APAC region over the forecast period.
Amine Oxide Market Drivers
Increasing Demand for Amine Oxide in Agriculture Industry
In the agricultural industry, N-oxide is slowly finding a foothold. Amine oxides are used in agriculture adjuvants. The effectiveness of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other agents that regulate or eradicate unwanted pests and plant diseases is enhanced by agricultural adjuvants. Surfactants boost pesticide efficacy. Increased foliar uptake is particularly beneficial for herbicides, growth regulators and defoliants, as fewer active compounds are required, thereby reducing costs and pollution. The choice of the adjuvant in an agrochemical formulation is therefore crucial. The surfactants commonly used as adjuvants include the non-ionic (no charge) surfactants. Thus, with an increasing demand for agriculture adjuvants the market demand for amine oxide market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.
Rising Population will Tend Towards the Growth of the Personal Care Products Which will Further Drive the Market
The increasing consumer population plays a crucial role in the growth of the overall market, as amine oxide also known as atmospheric surfactant that is commonly used in the personal care industry. Also, the population's increasing disposable income has a significant impact on the global market dynamics. The increase in the number of consumers in various countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam and Latin American and African nations is anticipated to drive the demand for household care and personal care items in the next few years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, as per Assocham, the market size of India's beauty, cosmetic and grooming market would hit $20 billion by 2025 from the current $6.5 billion on the back of the rise in middle-class disposable income and rising people's expectations to live good lives and look good. Also, according to the food and agriculture organization (FAO), it is estimated that the world population will rise to 8.2 billion in 2030. Thus, the rising population will drive the market demand for amine oxide or amine-N-oxide as surfactants in the personal care industry.
Amine Oxide Market Challenges
Harmful Effects of Chlorine Bleach and Increasing Use of Green Alternatives will Create Hurdles in the Demand for Amine Oxide Market
Surfactant-thickened active chlorine-containing bleach compositions contain at least one water soluble anionic styrenic polymer. The styrenic polymer increases the rheological properties of the structure of the thickened bleach. In addition, the thickened bleach formulation requires a thickening method dependent on surfactants including an amine oxide and an alkaline agent to preserve the pH of the formulation at approximately 10 or greater. The irritating mist generated when the cleaners are delivered from trigger sprayers is one of the major drawbacks of 'chlorine bleach' cleaners. Also, the chlorine bleach mostly on skin, lungs, and eyes is very painful and corrosive. It has also been accepted that human tissue is internally or externally burnt. Thus, green bleach alternatives such as baking soda are highly preferred instead of chlorine bleach. Hence, due to the increasing harmful effects of chlorine bleach and growing use of green bleach alternatives the market demand for amino oxide is anticipated to see major downtime in the upcoming years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown the market for amine oxide has already seen declination in the growth of the market owing to the demand and supply disruptions of amine oxide.
Amine Oxide Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the amine oxide market. Major players in the amine oxide market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., BASF, Akzonobel N.V., Stepan Company, Pilot Chemical, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation, Lonza Company, Huntsman Corporation and Clariant Corporation among others.
Key Takeaways
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the amine oxide market due to the growing demand for personal care products market in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea.
Owing to the versatility of amine oxides to function at different temperatures and pressures, there is also an increase in the use of this chemical in other applications such as in agricultural adjuvants and oil field chemicals.
Increasing demand for amine oxide as thickeners in paints and coatings is also anticipated to boost the growth of the amine oxide market.
