Global Integrated Servo Motor Market Estimated to Surpass $4.1 Billion by 2026
The Rising Demand for Medium Voltage Servo Motors From the Mining, Power Generation, Metal, and So on is Elevating the Global Integrated Servo Motor Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2021 ) The Global Integrated Servo Motor Market is estimated to surpass $4.1 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 9.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Integrated Servo Motor is a flexible solution ideal for large machines or for machines with limited space for the cabinet. Integrated servo motors are constructed to include a motor, driver, rotary actuator, encoder and associated electronics into a single compact package. The major driving factor for global integrated servo motor market is the rapid advancement and adaption of the automated manufacturing. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing automation in factories, rising adoption of international standards for motor efficiency, development of user-friendly motion control libraries and packages for motors and drives, and increasing production of vehicles.
Integrated Servo Motor Market Segment Analysis - By Motor Type
In integrated servo motor market, brushless DC Servo motors held the largest share and is growing at 11.3% through the forecast period. Owing to their high efficiency, reliability, and other features the DC brushless servo motors have a greater demand over other types of servo motors. A servomotor is a rotary actuator or linear actuator that allows for precise control of angular or linear position, velocity and acceleration. The need for precise control of speed and position in robots and automated manufacturing is anticipated to fuel the demand for servomotor, thereby significantly impacting the servomotor market growth in robotics industry. In addition the disadvantage of providing position information by stepper motors is further increasing the adoption of servomotor in robots, thereby escalating the robotics servomotor market growth. Moreover with an increasing number of industries shifting their focus towards maintaining a high level of precision, reduced labour costs and production wastages, and improved production output, the deployment of servo motors & drives continue to pick pace in APAC region. Similarly, industry 4.0 trend creates significant opportunities for servo motors in the forecast period. Further growing number of product launches in this country and advancements related to servo motors will drive the market growth. In April 2019, Siemens AG launched an enclosed servo motor for industrial and construction application, which highlighted the product innovation performance of the company.
Integrated Servo Motor Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry
Automotive sector is major segment that uses integrated servo motors and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to it’s wide range of applications during manufacturing and also the employment of servo motors in the automotive. Moreover the increasing demand and the pouring investments in the development of self-driving cars is further boosting the Integrated servo motors market as they are highly employed in the autonomous vehicles. In July, 2019, Volkswagen AG has invested a whooping amount of $2.6bn for the development of self-driving cars thereby impacting the growth of integrated servo motors market. In July, 2019, GreatPoint Ventures has also invested $25M for the development of self-driving cars thereby boosting up the autonomous vehicle market and also elevating the integrated servo motors market. Therefore the increased investments in the automotive sector and the developments involved in the implementation of self-driving cars is further boosting up the integrated servo motors market.
Integrated Servo Motor Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
APAC holds the major market share of 35.5% for the global integrated servo motors market. Owing to the increased developments in various sectors such as automotive, industrial and many other industries in the countries such as China, India and so on is further boosting the global integrated servo motor market. Moreover the rising demand for medium voltage servo motors from the mining, power generation, metal, and so on is elevating the global integrated servo motor market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Moreover the higher penetration of robotics in the automated manufacturing sector and the high usage of servo motors and rotary actuators in the robotic technology owing to their stability and efficiency is further boosting the global integrated servo motors market.
Integrated Servo Motor Market Drivers
Rising Automation Trends
Many manufacturing industries have been opting for Industrial automation as it leads to higher productivity, ensures high quality, flexibility and so on. The impact of Covid on growing adoption of robotics and automation solutions will continue through the forecast period. This is especially prevalent in the APAC market. Manufacturing industries such as Hyundai Mobis, Mahindra, and so on have also shifted towards the automation in their manufacturing plants. In Aug, 2019, Cloudleaf Inc., a solution provider for automation has received an investment of $26M. Therefore the significant rise in the investments towards the automation solution providers is further driving the Integrated servo motors market.
Penetration of Robotics
Integrated servo motors are widely employed in the robotics as they are available in small in size and also provide stability. Robotic technology has been widely penetrating into almost every industry such as medical, automotive, manufacturing and so on. In July, 2019, Activ Surgical has received an investment of $13M for the development of surgical robots and Attabotics has received an investment of $25M for the automated storage/retrieval systems. Therefore the increased investments and developments is increasing the penetration rate of robotic technology into the industries. Owing to their wide range of applications of servo motors and rotary actuators in robotic technology, the increased investments towards the robotic technology is elevating the Integrated servo motors market.
Integrated Servo Motor Market Challenges
High Initial Investment and Lack of Skilled Workforce
The high cost and initial investment for the servo motors and drives is a major problem that hinders the market growth. Furthermore, it requires skilled workforce to operate the automated parts of machines and regular maintenance of the technical equipment and results in increased cost of servo motors and drives. Training the workforce with the skills required for the factory automation is a strategic concern in the growth and development outlooks of this sector. Industry goliaths have acknowledged the need of employee training to meet the challenges of sustainable and balanced growth in all the automation driven sectors. The automation wave is accelerating the miniaturization of technology and pace of integrating industrial applications with electronics. With the continual introduction of new techniques and industrial technology required expertise and competencies are evolving, as the percentage of knowledge content in production processes and operations is rising. A major challenge to the automated manufacturing is to enhance the receptiveness of education and training systems to these fluctuations in skill requirements and to enhance the access to training and skills development. Ultimately, the growth of servo motors, drives, inverters and controllers market depend on the deployment rate of robots, conveyors and others across various end user industries that enable automation. However, with the increase in initial costs of parts, servo motors and drives manufacturing companies are taking appropriate steps in order to minimize the initial investment. This may provide opportunities for the servo motors and drives market.
Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Integrated Servo Motor Market. Yaskawa, Schneider, Rockwell, Siemens, Omron, Panasonic, Delta, ABB, Fuji, B&R and others are considered to be the key players of the Integrated Servo Motor Market
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
In December, 2020 Omron has launched new 1S series AC servo motors which is motion safety. This ensures machine operator safety, shortens commissioning time and minimizes machine downtime and production losses.
In April 2020 Bartell Machinery Systems joins Rockwell Automation OEM program. The collaboration may help among members helps to streamline customer's supply chain, simplify project implementation and provide the better value for automation investments.
Key Takeaways
The automotive sector holds the major market share in the integrated servo motor market. Major factor contributing to the automotive sector is the shift towards the electric vehicles.
The increased investments for the production of the electric vehicles is further impacting on production plants which require servo motors for the automation in the plants thereby boosting the market growth.
Robotics sector is witnessing the fastest growth rate owing to increasing investments in adoption of automation technology with the advent of industry 4.0 in industrial sector is poised to provide opportunities
