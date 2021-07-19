Impact of COVID-19 & Challenges Faced by Manufacturers in the Global Gluten-free Products Market
Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery products, Snacks & RTE products, Condiments & dressings, Pizzas & pastas), Distribution channel (Conventional stores, Specialty stores and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 19, 2021 ) The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=738
“Impact of COVID-19 on the current market size and forecast.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a moderate and unfavorable impact on the global market. Due to the restricted supply chain activities, manufacturers are not able to procure the raw material and manufacture goods to cater to the demand.
Additionally, due to government initiatives such as lockdowns, manufacturing plants were also at a standstill due to the limited workforce available. Global companies are facing challenges in importing and exporting the end products, owing to the limited international trading activities. All these factors cumulatively have impacted the entire supply chain, thereby impacting the market adversely.
However, post-pandemic, the market for gluten-free products is projected to witness an optimistic growth trend, owing to the rise in consumers preferring gluten-free and other free-from foods, as a result of a shift in the consumption lifestyles towards healthier eating. Thus, the market is expected to be at a standstill until the fourth quarter of 2020.
Challenge: Formulation challenges faced by manufacturers
Changing a consumer’s dietary lifestyle to gluten-free lifestyles is extremely difficult. A majority of people are not able to adapt to it because of the difference in its texture, flavor, taste, and many other reasons. This creates a major challenge for several key players in the global market. The key players in the market face this challenge as to how to formulate a product with similar palatable texture, flavor, consistency, and taste in comparison to conventional gluten-containing products. This is a cause of several factors that include difficulty in using replacement ingredients and getting them to interact in the same way as they would in the original product.
In gluten-free manufacturing, the manufacturer not only needs to find and source alternative compounds to bind the ingredients together but also needs to ensure that the taste, texture, appearance, cost, shelf-life, and nutritional content are all maintained according to the standards expected by consumers. As end consumers are hesitant to change their dietary lifestyles to gluten-free products, owing to differences in the original and these products, manufacturers have to make sure that there is maximum similarity in the products resulting in reducing the resistance by end consumers.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=738
The key players in this market include, The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bob’s Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amy’s Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).
The market also consists of key start-ups that include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickey’s LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=738
“Impact of COVID-19 on the current market size and forecast.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a moderate and unfavorable impact on the global market. Due to the restricted supply chain activities, manufacturers are not able to procure the raw material and manufacture goods to cater to the demand.
Additionally, due to government initiatives such as lockdowns, manufacturing plants were also at a standstill due to the limited workforce available. Global companies are facing challenges in importing and exporting the end products, owing to the limited international trading activities. All these factors cumulatively have impacted the entire supply chain, thereby impacting the market adversely.
However, post-pandemic, the market for gluten-free products is projected to witness an optimistic growth trend, owing to the rise in consumers preferring gluten-free and other free-from foods, as a result of a shift in the consumption lifestyles towards healthier eating. Thus, the market is expected to be at a standstill until the fourth quarter of 2020.
Challenge: Formulation challenges faced by manufacturers
Changing a consumer’s dietary lifestyle to gluten-free lifestyles is extremely difficult. A majority of people are not able to adapt to it because of the difference in its texture, flavor, taste, and many other reasons. This creates a major challenge for several key players in the global market. The key players in the market face this challenge as to how to formulate a product with similar palatable texture, flavor, consistency, and taste in comparison to conventional gluten-containing products. This is a cause of several factors that include difficulty in using replacement ingredients and getting them to interact in the same way as they would in the original product.
In gluten-free manufacturing, the manufacturer not only needs to find and source alternative compounds to bind the ingredients together but also needs to ensure that the taste, texture, appearance, cost, shelf-life, and nutritional content are all maintained according to the standards expected by consumers. As end consumers are hesitant to change their dietary lifestyles to gluten-free products, owing to differences in the original and these products, manufacturers have to make sure that there is maximum similarity in the products resulting in reducing the resistance by end consumers.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=738
The key players in this market include, The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bob’s Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amy’s Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).
The market also consists of key start-ups that include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickey’s LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.