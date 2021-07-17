Aerosol Propellant Market Size Forecast to Reach $11 Billion by 2026
"The Increasing Automation Production Will Require More Aerosol Propellants for Manufacturing Various Automotive Components, Which Will Act as a Driver for the Aerosol Propellant Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2021 ) Aerosol Propellant Market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of aerosol propellants in various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, personal care, and more. An aerosol propellant is a chemical with a vapor pressure greater than atmospheric pressure at 40°C (105°F). Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons are mostly used as aerosol propellants. These aerosol propellants have various advantages including portable, long-lasting, compact, and these properties are expected to increase the market demand. The rapid growth of the personal care industry has increased the demand for aerosol spray or gas duster; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing automotive industry is also expected to drive the aerosol propellant industry substantially during the forecast period.
Aerosol Propellant Market COVID-19 Impact
However, with the outbreak of Covid-19 since January 2020, the market of cosmetic products has shown declining results in the growth rate. Due to the lockdown situation going on across the globe, cosmetic manufacturers had to shut down their production units as a result of the labor shortage. Additionally, numerous cosmetic stores were also shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the COVID-19 outbreak had an economic impact on consumer spending. Consequences of COVID-19 in personal care lead to a reduction by consumers on discretionary expenses (fragrances, hair styling products), while spending on necessities was relatively protected (personal liquid soap, hand and body lotions). These changes in consumer consumption are directly impacting the aerosol propellant market.
Aerosol Propellant Market Segment Analysis – By Type
The liquefied gas propellant segment held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026, owing to the various advantages that it offers such as stable, pure, low odor, range of boiling points, a wide range of vapor pressures, low toxicity, versatile, efficient, and more. As hydrocarbons are acceptable substitutes as propellants in the aerosol sector, hydrocarbons are the most widely used liquefied gas propellant. There are several environmental advantages to hydrocarbons over other substitutes. They have zero potential for ozone depletion, for example, and are estimated to have insignificant effects on global warming due to their extremely short atmospheric residence times. However, their reactivity leads to tropospheric ozone formation. However, the Agency has assessed this effect and found that the increase in emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from these substitutes will have no significant effect on the formation of tropospheric ozone. All these extensive characteristics of liquefied gas propellants are the key factor anticipated to boost the demand for aerosol propellants in various regions during the forecast period.
Aerosol Propellant Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry
The personal care segment held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of aerosol propellants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons in the personal care industry. Within the personal care sector, aerosol propellants are primarily used in the production of hair care, shaving creams, deodorants, infant care products, body sprays, and more. The rising adoption of aerosol-based products in the personal care industry is fueling the demand for aerosol spray or gas duster. Furthermore, the increasing demand for colognes and perfumes, owing to the rise in the per capita income of consumers, is boosting the market growth in the personal care industry. Industries are moving towards low-VOC, zero-ODP, and safe propellants for individuals. In aerosol formulations, such high-quality propellants are widely used. Thus, the increasing application of aerosol propellants and the expanding personal care industry is the major factor driving the demand for aerosol propellants in the personal care industry during the forecast period.
Aerosol Propellant Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Europe region held the largest share in the aerosol propellant market in 2020 up to 30%, owing to the increasing demand for aerosol propellants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons from the personal care & cosmetic product industries in the region. Every day, the vast majority of Europe's 500 million consumers use cosmetic and personal care products such as antiperspirants, fragrances, make-up, shampoos, soaps, and more to protect their health, improve their well-being and increase their self-esteem, according to Cosmetics Europe. The European cosmetics and personal care market, worth EUR 79.8 billion at retail sales prices in 2019, is the largest in the world, according to Cosmetics Europe. Within Europe, Germany (EUR 14 billion), France (EUR 11.4 billion), the UK (EUR 10.7 billion), Italy (EUR 10.5 billion), Spain (EUR 7.1 billion), and Poland (EUR 4.1 billion) are the biggest national markets for cosmetics and personal care products. Thus, the flourishing personal care industry in Europe is anticipated to substantially drive the aerosol propellant market in the European region during the forecast period.
Aerosol Propellant Market Drivers
Increasing Automotive Production
Aerosol propellants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons are extensively used in the automobile industry in the production of various automotive components such as starter motors, drive chains, car locks, spark plugs, door Hinges, push back, tilting systems, and more. China is the world's largest vehicle market, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), and the Chinese government anticipates the number of motor vehicles to reach 35 million by 2025. South Africa's total motor sales in January 2018 were estimated at 54,620, which increased to 55,156 in January 2019, according to Stats Sa. Light commercial vehicle production has increased from 326,647 in 2017 to 358,981 in 2018, according to OICA, an increase of 10.2 percent in Brazil. Thus, the increasing automation production will require more aerosol propellants for manufacturing various automotive components, which will act as a driver for the aerosol propellant market during the forecast period.
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
The administration of aerosol drugs is very simple and can be applied directly to the affected parts or the abraded skin inserted into the cavity and passages of the body. Some of the propellants (e.g., ethyl chloride) cool the tissue when sprayed on the skin because of sudden propellant expansion. For these reasons, due to their beneficial effect over other dosage forms, pharmaceutical aerosol spray or gas duster have a wide range of applications in the treatment of a patient. It is used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease very effectively (COPD). According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects 1 in 8 Americans age 45 and older. The 4th leading cause of death and the 3rd most frequent cause of disability is COPD. In 2020, the annual expense of patient-related COPD care was approximately $49 billion. The COPD National Action Plan External Icon was released by the National Institutes of Health in May 2017. One of the most urgent health concerns facing Americans is addressed by this patient-centered road map. Hence, with the increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the demand for aerosol propellants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), compressed gas, hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrocarbons will substantially rise, which acts as a driver for the market.
Aerosol Propellant Market Challenges
Safe Disposal of Aerosol Propellants and Aerosol Cans
Aerosol cans are widely used, including paints, solvents, pesticides, food and personal care products, along with many others, to dispense a wide variety of products. According to the Household & Commercial Products Association (HCPA), in United States commercial, industrial, and household facilities, almost 3.75 billion aerosol cans were stocked in 2016. Thus, aerosol reports for almost 40 percent of retail substances that are managed as hazardous waste in the hefty retail facilities. With this rule, EPA adds hazardous waste aerosol cans to those “universal wastes” regulated under Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), part 273, which may hamper the aerosol propellant market growth.
Aerosol Propellant Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the aerosol propellant market. Major players in the aerosol propellant market are Aveflor, DuPont, Honeywell, Aeropres Corporation, SRF Ltd., Lapolla Industries Inc., AkzoNobel, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Emirates Gas, Financial Overview, K-G Packaging, National Gas Company SAOG, Aerosol Service GmbH, Aztec Aerosols Ltd., Aero-Spray AB, Eugenio Santos Envasados Y Servicios SL, IGS Aerosols GmbH, and Aerosan AG.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In July 2019, at its powder coating plant in Changzhou, China, AkzoNobel has announced that it will add three new production lines. The investment needed for these proposed new changes will amount to around EUR 3 million and will contribute to the development of the facility's existing production capacity.
In June 2019, a new fragrance under the name Natural Vanillin was introduced by Solvay Inc. The product is referred to as Rhovanil® US NAT. With this move, Solvay is attempted to expand its Aroma chemicals portfolio beyond the conventional diphenol chains to meet the flavor and fragrance market expectations.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the aerosol propellant market, owing to the increasing personal care and cosmetic products industry in the region. The key factor for the increasing personal care and cosmetic industry in the region is the increasing per capita income coupled with the increasing population.
Hydrocarbons such as propane, isobutene, ethane, and butane are either used as mixtures or combined with other gases to achieve the required vapor pressure, flammability, and density levels, which is why demand in various end-use industries is increasing.
Owing to non-toxicity and non-reactivity, and eco-friendly properties, hydrocarbon propellants are utilized in pharmaceutical aerosol spray or gas duster, leading to acceptance and increasing demand. It is projected that these properties of aerosol propellants will increase the market growth.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which operations of various industries such as the personal care industry have been negatively affected, which is hampering the aerosol propellant market growth.
