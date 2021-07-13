CBRN Defense Market Insights and Global Forecast to 2022
CBRN Defense Market by Type, Equipment (Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection & Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software), End User (Defense, Civil, & Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2021 ) According to the new market research the report "CBRN Defense Market by Type, Equipment (Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection & Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software), End User (Defense, Civil, & Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2022", The CBRN defense market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 15.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 19.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2017 to 2022. Growth in this market can be attributed to the rise in safety measures by medical services authorities. Also, increasing demand for CBRN simulator training is a major growth opportunity for the CBRN defense market.
The chemical segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on type, the chemical segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The main users of chemical defense equipment include first responders in the police, fire safety department, and Hazmat safety officers in commercial and civil sectors. Military users including CBRN response teams in armed forces are increasingly procuring CBRN defense equipment. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across the globe have taken stringent steps toward CBRN defense to make patient safety their top priority. The EMS are responsible for managing potential chemical disasters, whether these result from industrial accidents or terrorist activities. In India, the Hazardous Substances Management Division, which is the nodal point within the Ministry for the Management of Chemical Emergencies and Hazardous Substances, has taken strict steps towards managing CBRN.
The protective wearables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on equipment, the protective wearables segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Protective wearables are equipment designed for protection of first responders such as firefighters and counter terrorism teams from CBRN material exposure. This equipment includes protective clothing, protective gloves, protective footwear, and protective masks & hoods. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the mandatory requirement of protective wearables for field CBRN officers across the world.
The defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on end user, the defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased requirement of efficient tools and equipment for homeland security personnel that use CBRN defense equipment, including first responders in the police, fire safety department, and Hazmat safety officers.
The North America protective wearables market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
The CBRN defense market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. Substantial investments by the US in defense and advancements in military capabilities of the US and Canada are some of the factors driving the CBRN defense market in North America.
Key Market Players
Major players in the CBRN defense market are Flir Systems, INC, Thales Group, Chemring Group Plc, Bruker Corporation, MSA Safety, Inc., and Smiths Group Plc, among others.
